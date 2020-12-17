WHS Football Players Commit to Play with Div I Schools

Wednesday, Dec. 16, was signing day for football student-athletes. For the first time in Wilton’s long history, the Warriors had two members of the team who received scholarships from Division I schools. Both seniors, Michael Coffey will be attending Sacred Heart University and Matt Gulbin will be attending Wake Forrest University.

“As you can imagine it is a very special day for not only these two young men but also for our football program, our high school and our entire community,” Coach EJ Dinunzio told GMW.

The boys were joined by their families–and supportive teammates–on the turf at Fujitani Field to sign their commitment letters. Congratulations!