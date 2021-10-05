WHS Girls Volleyball Team Serves Up “Bump, Set, Kill Breast Cancer” Fundraiser

Even while focusing on vaccines and mask-wearing, the Wilton High School Volleyball Program is reminding the community that, on average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. It is estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers. That’s why the teams are holding their second annual Bump, Set, Kill Breast Cancer Challenge.

During October, the WHS volleyball players will take on a 10-Day Challenge during which they will complete their choice of extra workouts, to raise awareness and funding to support local breast cancer awareness and efforts. All proceeds directly benefit the Smilow Family Breast Health Center at Norwalk Hospital, a member of Nuvance Health.

They hope the Wilton community will consider an online donation for their efforts during the challenge, which runs Oct. 1-31.