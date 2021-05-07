WHS Inducts 20 Members from Class of 2022

The Wilton High School National Honor Society held its Spring 2021 Induction Ceremony this past Monday, May 3.

The new members were introduced and congratulated by principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, and Dr. Kevin Smith, Superintendent of Wilton Public Schools, offered advice about ways to succeed by cultivating mindset, motivation and methods.

The 20 members of the Class of 2022 who were inducted during the virtual ceremony are:

Robert Ballentine

Raymond Bartels

Elizabeth Butler

Catherine Campbell

Drew Clune

Alexandra Fordsman

Aidan Hall

Jordan Huff

Samhita Kakarlapudi

James Luce

Mahinakhon Masaidova

Meredith Mobyed

Eila Nambiar

Lauren Parrotta

Rhea Raghaven

Dhruv Rokkam

Melanie Rutherford

Daniella Sallese

Jacob Sommer

Sean Wiseman

In addition, members of the class of 2021 were thanked for their service and leadership to their school and the community.