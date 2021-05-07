WHS Inducts 20 Members from Class of 2022

The Wilton High School National Honor Society held its Spring 2021 Induction Ceremony this past Monday, May 3.
The new members were introduced and congratulated by principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, and Dr. Kevin Smith, Superintendent of Wilton Public Schools, offered advice about ways to succeed by cultivating mindset, motivation and methods.
The 20 members of the Class of 2022 who were inducted during the virtual ceremony are:
Robert Ballentine
Raymond Bartels
Elizabeth Butler
Catherine Campbell
Drew Clune
Alexandra Fordsman
Aidan Hall
Jordan Huff
Samhita Kakarlapudi
James Luce
Mahinakhon Masaidova
Meredith Mobyed
Eila Nambiar
Lauren Parrotta
Rhea Raghaven
Dhruv Rokkam
Melanie Rutherford
Daniella Sallese
Jacob Sommer
Sean Wiseman
In addition, members of the class of 2021 were thanked for their service and leadership to their school and the community.