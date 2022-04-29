Congratulations to the 22 juniors who were inducted into the Wilton High School chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday night, April 25, at the chapter’s Spring Induction Ceremony.
Arnav Balaji
Julia Clark
Lucy Corry
Alexander Dempster
Nathan Downs
Madison Feldman
Whitney Hess
Mary Highland
Michael Jankowski
Lucia La Orden Oro
Darien Lilly
Olivia Mannino
Samantha Mims
Eleanor Noonan
Emerson Pattillo
Phillip Shim
Samantha Slough
Molly Snow
Sean Thomas
Reagan Von Loeser
Thomas Welch
Jonathan Yerrall