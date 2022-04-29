Congratulations to the 22 juniors who were inducted into the Wilton High School chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday night, April 25, at the chapter’s Spring Induction Ceremony.

Arnav Balaji

Julia Clark

Lucy Corry

Alexander Dempster

Nathan Downs

Madison Feldman

Whitney Hess

Mary Highland

Michael Jankowski

Lucia La Orden Oro

Darien Lilly

Olivia Mannino

Samantha Mims

Eleanor Noonan

Emerson Pattillo

Phillip Shim

Samantha Slough

Molly Snow

Sean Thomas

Reagan Von Loeser

Thomas Welch

Jonathan Yerrall