On Monday, June 12, Wilton High School held its annual Senior Athletic Awards Night, where the school’s team booster clubs and other organizations presented senior athletes with awards and scholarships. The event was hosted by Athletic Director Bobby Rushton, who also recognized several individual athletes and fans for special contributions they made to athletic life at WHS.

Below is a list of the awards that were distributed Monday (Additional sports not listed presented awards at individual team banquets or sessions):

Warrior Super Fan Award (Presented by Rushton)

Claire Camelio

Gretchen McMahon

Franey Donovan

FCIAC Scholar Athletes: (Presented by Rushton)

Heather Plowright (Fall)

Jackson Carbonier (Fall)

Olivia Mannino (Winter)

Luke Totten (Winter)

Amelia Abud (Spring)

David Sylvester (Spring)

CIAC Scholar-Athletes: (Presented by Rushton) The Scholar-Athlete program annually recognizes two high school seniors from each member high school whose academic and athletic careers have been exemplary; whose personal standards and achievements are a model to others; and who possess high levels of integrity, self-discipline and courage.

Molly Snow

Thomas Welch

Academic Team Award: (presented by Rushton)

Girls Ski — Coach Bill Howard/Sloane Sullivan

Boys Cross Country — Coach Jim Gerweck/Jack Michael

Four-Year Scholar Athletes: (presented by Rushton) Athletes who participated in athletics every year for four years and have obtained academic excellence in the classroom.

Amelia Abud

Timothy Alber

Caitlin Allen

Ella Arghirescu

Rebecca Arnowitz

Samira Ayoub

Justine Biersack

Garret Bouvier

Jackson Carbonier

Charlotte Casiraghi

Mia Cawley

Nora Choukri

Lucy Corry

Katherine Costanzo

Lajos Csery

Isabel DiNanno

Jackson Duncan

Hannah Fitzgerlad

Amelia Fleming

Connie Gao

Avni Gupta

George Hahn

Whitney Hess

Michael Jankowski

Vihan Jayawardhane

Anna Joy

Aaron Leinberger

Sydney Lillis

Darien Lilly

Marianna Lombardi

Olivia Mannino

Timothy Martin

Caitlin Ongley

Emerson Pattillo

Jemma Peterkin

Heather Plowright

Alyssa Rappaport

Madison Ratcliffe

Caleb Rath

Charles Rath

Joy Ren

Jill Roberts

Georgia Russnok

Avery Samai

Kendall Scholz

Riya Shah

Samantha Slough

Connor Smith

Molly Snow

David Sylvester

Wilson Tansill

Catherine Ursitti

Rishi Vaddiraju

Ally vanHeyst

Reagan VonLoeser

Michael Wall

Thomas Welch

Matthew Whittman

Felix Wimsatt

Jordyn Yee

Jonathan Yerrall

FCIAC Life Teammate Award: (Presented by Rushton) This award is selected by senior athlete peers.

Emerson Pattillo

James Kane

Warrior Blue-White Award: (presented by Rushton)

Amelia Fleming

Sean Lengyl

Warrior Strong Award: (presented by Rushton)

Donna Stepnowsky

College-Bound Athletes: (presented by Rushton)

Caitlin Allen, Hamilton College (Div 3) Volleyball

Garret Bouvier, Cornell University (Div 1) Track

Tristan Burke, Central CT State University (Div 1) Track

Michael Byrnes, Loyola Maryland (Div 1) Track

Charlotte Casiraghi, Harvard University (Div 1) Field Hockey

Isabel DiNanno, University of Michigan (Div 1) Lacrosse

Vrishak Duriseti, Connecticut College (Div 3) Swimming

Hannah Fitzgerald, Franklin and Marshall College (Div 3) Field Hockey

Isabella Furman, University of Virginia (Div 1) Rowing

Virginia Hastings, Bucknell (Div 1)1 Swimming

Isabel Howell, Ohio State (Div 1) Rowing

Anya Iyer, Case Western Reserve University (Div 3) Swimming

Jackson Duncan, Amherst College (Div 3) Football

Charles Johnson, Gettysburg College (Div 3) Lacrosse

Sydney Lillis, Bowdoin College (Div 3) Swimming

Spencer Liston, Providence College (Div 1) Lacrosse

Samantha Markey, University of Hartford (Div 1) Ballet/Dance

Ava Partenza, Union College (Div 3) Track and Field

Emerson Pattillo, University of Michigan (Div 1) Lacrosse

Jemma Peterkin, University of Richmond (Div 1) Lacrosse

Leah Petrie, University of Kansas (Div 1) Rowing

Heather Plowright, Lafayette (Div 1) Soccer

Madison Ratcliffe, Kenyon College (Div 3) Lacrosse

Caleb Rath, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Div 3) Lacrosse

Charlie Rath, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Div 3) Lacrosse

Jill Roberts, Duke University (Div 1) Track

Owen Rosen, Emerson College (Div 3) Lacrosse

Nola Ryder, Lehigh University (Div 1) Field Hockey

Mary Scally, Franklin and Marshall College (Div 3) Lacrosse

Isabella Schmitt, Ohio State (Div 1) Rowing

Kendall Scholz, Hamilton College (Div 3) Volleyball

Molly Snow, Lehigh University (Div 1) Lacrosse

Connor Sweeney, Plymouth State University (Div 3) Lacrosse

Reagan VonLoeser, Southern CT State University (Div 2) Soccer

Michael Wall, Union College (Div 3) Lacrosse

Thomas Welch, University of Virginia (Div 1) Track

Andre Wiest, Hobart College (Div 1) Lacrosse

Wilton Soccer Achievement Award: (presented by Rushton)

Heather Plowright

Gavin Lowne

Field Hockey Achievement Awards: (presented by Kathleen Fitzgerald)

Nola Ryder

Volleyball Boosters Awards: (presented by Heather Borden Herve)

Warrior Spirit Award : Avery Samai

: Avery Samai Athletic Achievement Award: Kendall Scholz

Basketball Boosters’ Club Award — Bowman Cup: (presented by Rushton)

Thomas McKiernan

Ski Team Scholarship Award: (presented by Kacky Theoharides and Christine Polito)

Sloane Sullivan

Jack Michael

Sam Hingston Wrestling Award: (presented by Ross Mannino)

Liam Pearsall

Track Association Scholar-Athletes: (presented by Julie Hughes)

Taylor Felipe

Michael Byrnes

Garrett Bouvier

Thomas Welch

T.J. Pramer Memorial Scholarship Award: (presented by Matt Quatroccio)

Andre Wiest

Andre Weist, recipient of the TJ Pramer Memorial Scholarship Award, with presenter Matt Quatrocci. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship: (presented by Jason Partenza)

Colby Loughran

The PFC Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Colby Loughran (L), here with Wilton Soccer Association President Jason Partenza Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Arthur J. Wall, Jr Scholarship: (presented by Kevin Wall)

Heather Plowright

Jackson Carbonier

Heather Plowright (L) and Jackson Carbonier (C) were the 2023 recipients of the Arthur J. Wall, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, presented by Kevin Wall Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Melissa Nickel Award: (presented by Olivia Nickel)

Isabel DiNanno

The Melissa Nickel award was presented to Isabel DiNanno (L) by Olivia Nickel Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship: (presented by Curt Gillespie (WHS ’72) and the fifth recipient of the John Corr Award. He is also a member of the John Corr Board of Directors)

Wilson Tansil (pictured in article main image)