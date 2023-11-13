[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]
“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“
This week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” brings positive news about two stellar Wilton High School teams. Host Alex K. captured the field hockey team’s impressive performance in two post-season matchups as the Warriors advance to the semifinal round of the CIAC Class L Tournament and face number one-seeded Darien on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
He follows that with more GOOD news with up-close action from the sidelines of the Warriors’ huge win over Fairfield Ludlowe, 63-22. The win makes it likely that Wilton will head to the post-season playoffs, with one more regular-season game to go.