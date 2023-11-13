[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“

This week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” brings positive news about two stellar Wilton High School teams. Host Alex K. captured the field hockey team’s impressive performance in two post-season matchups as the Warriors advance to the semifinal round of the CIAC Class L Tournament and face number one-seeded Darien on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

He follows that with more GOOD news with up-close action from the sidelines of the Warriors’ huge win over Fairfield Ludlowe, 63-22. The win makes it likely that Wilton will head to the post-season playoffs, with one more regular-season game to go.

Gretchen McMahon Photography Sports Coverage

The Wilton Field Hockey team has advanced through the CIAC tournament to face Darien at Norwalk HS. Above, senior Molly Kaeyer (pictured here from earlier in the season) Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

QB Joey Haggerty slips past a Ludlowe defender on his way to a touchdown. He ran for one more and also threw for one in an exciting win (63-22) on Senior Night at Fujitani Field Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton QB Charlie Calabrese had two rushing touchdowns and one passing TD in Friday Night’s crushing win over Fairfield Ludlowe (63-22) Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography