WHS Sports Photos and Results — Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

GOOD Morning Wilton is fortunate to feature Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted. GMW is now teaming up with the WHS Athletic Department for results and updates, including write-ups from coaches, teams and boosters, below (special thanks to Chris MacDougal and Lynne Prescott). Additional materials of interest can be submitted to GMW for consideration submitted via our “Submit a Story” link. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available.

News/Updates Summary of the Week

It was a very exciting week for Wilton Athletics! Three teams advanced in the State Tournaments.

Message from the Athletic Director

The Warriors continue to march through the CIAC tournaments. Field Hockey, Girls Soccer and Volleyball all advanced to the quarter-finals in the Class LL tournaments.

Field Hockey defeated Hall High School 3-0 at home on Friday night (Nov. 12) , to advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at Norwalk. They’ll take on second-seeded Darien for the chance to make it to the finals.

Girls Soccer defeated the Danbury Hatters on Friday at home on Kristine Lilly Field, 2-1. They’ll meet Fairfield Ludlowe at Bunnell High School this Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

The Volleyball team played its last game of the year against Greenwich on Saturday, Nov. 13, falling in the quarterfinals against the number two team in the state.

The Girls Swim and Dive teams had their CIAC Class L Qualifying meet on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13 .

In Cross Country, Emily Mrakovcic competed in the New England Championships, in Thetford, VT, finishing 36th in a very competitive field.

All tickets for the CIAC tournaments will be digital. Visit the CIAC ticket ticket website to obtain tickets, which must be presented at the gate of the event.

Still in its regular season, the WHS football team had a rough game against Norwalk at home on Friday evening, taking the loss at 21-41. The Warriors have one more regular season game against Pomperaug at home, this Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. for senior night. Post-season play begins on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Boys and Girls Cross Country



And then there were two.

After the winnowing down process of the CIAC Class Meets was over, only a pair of Wilton High School runners advanced to the State Open meet four days later — senior Emily Mrakovcic, who was an automatic qualifier by dint of placing in the top 12 (seventh) in the Class L race; and junior Mikey Byrnes, who had to wait until the following day to learn he made it as one of the next 30 fastest non-automatic qualifiers from all six races.

Byrnes, who had gone out too aggressively in the Class meet, planned a more conservative start with the goal of improving on his 17:38 time and possibly placing in the top 50. That strategy paid off as he continually passed other runners over the course of the 5,000-meter race, ultimately finishing in 47th place with a time of 17:06.

Mrakovcic had loftier goals: a top-25 placing earning All-State honors as well as a berth in the New England championships in Thetford, VT. When the dust and mud had settled, she had achieved those goals, placing 20th in 19:34, a 37-second personal best for the distance. As a result, she extended her final high school harrier season an extra eight days, and made her debut over the tough Thetford Academy course on Saturday, Nov. 13, where she finished in 36th in a very competitive field of runners.

Field Hockey

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Wilton traveled to Staples for the team’s first round of state playoffs. This game marked the third time that the Warriors faced Staples this season. Wilton showed up ready to prove that they can outplay the Wreckers. Their strong start was matched by Staples. After two tough quarters of even play and no score, the Warriors started to take over. Capitalizing on the Wreckers’ mistakes, they kept possession. Just as time seemed to be against them, the Warriors earned a corner. After multiple rebounds, the ball came free in reach of Lizzie Kendra, and she swept it right into the goal. The Warriors knew the game was not over yet. For those final three minutes, they worked their hardest to maintain possession and not allow Staples into their defensive end. The Warriors defeated the Wreckers 1-0 and moved on to play in the quarterfinals away on Friday, Nov. 12, defeating Hall High School in West Hartford 3-0 (more details on their progress to come next week).

Football

Wilton Varsity Football left the field on Friday, Nov. 5 with a 37-14 win against Fairfield Warde. Wilton led throughout the game, and while it was messy for the Warriors, they were able to pull off the win, putting up 37 points and strong defense throughout. Max Silva returned an interception for a touchdown. But with Friday’s loss to Norwalk, Wilton is now 6-3 on the season.

Wilton’s JV team beat Warde handily 23-7 on Saturday morning, Nov. 6, and the freshmen went to Warde for a great victory Thursday afternoon.

Girls Soccer

The Wilton Girls Varsity Soccer team headed home from a Round 2 CIAC tournament 3-1 victory on the road at Manchester, beating Enfield 2-0, (with great hometown crowd support, on Monday, Nov. 8. The girls followed that victory with a quarterfinals win over Danbury (2-1) at home on Lilly Field in the CIAC Quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 12.

Boys Soccer



The Wilton Boys Varsity Soccer Team finished its season on Nov. 9 against Bristol Central in a 1-3 loss in the state tournament. The team finished with an overall record of 6-7-4. Pictured above in main image: Zarius Eusebe heads the ball over the top of a Bristol defender in the CIAC First Round game on Tuesday at Bristol Central High School. (Photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Girls Swim and Dive

The Girls Warriors Swimming and Diving team finished up last Saturday, Nov. 6 at Greenwich High School competing in the FCIAC swimming championships. Wilton tied Westhill High School for sixth place in the conference meet. Several Warriors qualified to compete at Cornerstone Aquatic Center on Saturday, Nov. 13 for the Class L trials. Most notably, Virginia Hastings capitalized at the FCIAC Finals as the FCIAC champion in the Class L championship, and attained First Team All FCIAC honors in the effort.

Volleyball

On Monday, Nov. 8, the WHS Varsity Volleyball team hosted its first state tournament match since 2007. The Warriors posted a 3-0 victory over Hamden High School by the scores of 25-12, 25-20, 25-10. The team had big serving contributions from juniors Kendall Scholz and Caitlin Allen. The two combined for 42 service points and 12 aces in the win.

After winning its first-round game against Hamden, the WHS Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Maloney High School in Meriden on Thursday, Nov. 11 to take on the 7th seeded Spartans. The Warriors dominated the match, winning 3-0 by scores of 25-22, 25-13, 25-15. The attack was led by Ruth Briglin, who contributed 15 kills on the night, and Scholz, who added 10 kills and eight digs. Morgan Lebek came up big on the service line with 16 service points and three aces, going on big runs in games 2 and 3. With the victory, the Warriors advanced to the Class LL quarterfinals against Greenwich High School. The two teams met in the regular season and the Warriors defeated the Cardinals 3-0, handing Greenwich its only loss on the season.