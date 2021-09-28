WHS Sports Photos and Results, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

GOOD Morning Wilton is fortunate to feature Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted. Write-ups of results should be submitted by coaches or boosters via email. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 21, (home) v. Brien McMahon: T 0-0

Thursday, Sept. 23, (away) v. Stamford: W 5-0

Monday, Sept. 27, (home) v. Staples: T 0-0. Wilton goalie captain Erynn Floyd is seen pictured (main imagae) making a save in Wilton’s scoreless tie against Staples Monday night at Lilly Field.

Boys Soccer

Wednesday, Sept. 22, (away) v. Brien McMahon: T 1-1

Friday, Sept. 24, (home) v. Stamford: W 2-0

Saturday, Sept. 25, (away) v. New Milford: W 5-1

Girls Swimming and Diving

Monday, Sept. 13, (away) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: W 107-71

Wednesday, Sept. 22, (home) v. Westhill Stamford: W 94-91 Wilton High School Women’s Swim and Dive Teams won against Westhill Stamford in their first home meet Wednesday, 9/22. The Warriors came from behind to win 94-91, making their record 2-0.

Pictured (below, L-R) are Samantha Mims, Carolyn Hendricks, Avery Newcomer and Virginia Hastings, who won the 50-meter free relay in their close meet against Westhill.

Thursday, Sept. 23, (away) v. Fairfield Warde: W 95-82

Monday, Sept. 27, (home) v. Darien: L 77-100

Boys Golf

Tuesday, Sept. 21, (home): W 163-198 The Wilton High School Boys Golf Team began the week atop the East Division of the FCIAC Conference and protected its lead with a 163-198 win over the Black Knights of Stamford on Rolling Hills Country Club’s challenging first nine. Senior and Co-Captain Alex Elia played to the match medal level in returning a one-under par 35. His card displayed circled numbers calling attention to birdies on holes 1, 3, and 7. The fast start on number 1, a double-doglegged par 5 of 509 yards, was constructed of driver, fairway, and a leave of 44 yards. Elia wedged to 5 feet and his straight putt found the cup. The third was manufactured via 6 iron to 20 feet long on the par 3, 188 paces over water to an undulating back-to-front sloped green. The short grass stroke to target was right to left, downhill and halted by the hole. “The Hills” second par 5, the seventh, a dogleg right of 493 yards uphill and tree-lined left and right tee to green, was solved similarly to the first: driver, fairway, wedge from 90 yards to 4 feet of the lower-level flagstick. No problem putt. Two of the Warriors strong supporting cast, Griffith Kovach and Eli Ackerman signed for 43 and 44 respectively. Thomas Rogozinski recorded 45. Match heroes were found in the five- and six playing positions as Stephen Padilla contributed 41 and freshman Hudson Hagmann turned in a personal season low of 39. The team’s conference standing moved to six wins and no losses.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, v. Greenwich (home): L 164-162

Monday, Sept. 27, v. New Canaan (away): L 158-152 Opening the second half of the FCIAC Conference season, the Wilton Boys Golf Team traveled 20 minutes next door to challenge the New Canaan Rams at the pristinely turfed Country Club of New Canaan. The Warriors returned respectful team scoring but were simply outplayed in a tense 158-152 contest. On a clear but windy afternoon, Wilton’s Elia shared match medal honors with the Rams’ Marc DeGaetano, each signing for one over par 35. DeGaetano and Elia currently rank one-two in FCIAC stroke averages. Freshman Hagmann birdied the eighth and holed a ten-foot side hiller on the 443-yard, par 4 final green to enable adding his numbers to 39. Co-Captain Ackermann and sophomore Rogozinski completed the team scoring with dual 42s. Rogozinski’s card cloned Hagmann’s three on the penultimate, 346 yards, dogleg left to an elevated green. The loss moves the Wilton record to 6-2.

Field Hockey

Thursday, Sept. 23, (away) v. Trumbull: T 0-0

Saturday, Sept. 25, (away) v. Norwalk: W 4-0

Volleyball

Wednesday, Sept. 22, (away) v. Bridgeport Central: W 3-0

Football

Saturday, Sept. 25, (home) v. North Haven: W: 28-7. Wilton’s record is now 3-0.

Boys Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 21, (home): L 18-30 (v. New Canaan); L 15-48 (v. Stamford); W 40-21 (v. Staples)

Girls Cross Country

Scores not reported.