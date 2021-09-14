WHS Sports Photos & Results, Sept. 14, 2021

All photos by Gretchen McMahon Photography unless otherwise noted. Write-ups of results can be submitted to editor@goodmorningwilton.com.
Girls Soccer
Thursday, Sept. 9 (home) vs. Fairfield Warde: Tie 0-0. Pictured above is Wilton High School goalie Erynn Floyd.
Heather Plowright (below) gets through the tangled Warde player in Wilton’s faceoff against Fairfield.
Field Hockey
Friday, Sept. 10 (away) vs. Darien: L 0-5. Below, Ellie Noonan (L) and Lizzie Kendra (R) battle with the Darien goalie in Wilton’s first loss for the season at Darien.
Below, Katie Umphred sizes up a shot.
Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 11 (away) vs. Immaculate: W 3-0. Wilton routed Immaculate (25-9, 25-14, 25-11). Highlights: Aly Rappaport, 12 assists; Avery Samai, 22 service points, 5 aces, 6 digs; Brooke Bohacs, 8 kills; Ruth Briglin, 9 Kills, 3 digs
Thursday, Sept. 9 (home) vs. Wright Tech: W 3-0. Warriors leave Wright Tech winless, outscoring them 75-16 (25-9, 25-5, 25-2). Highlights: Briglin, 6 kills, 20 service points, 11 aces
Football
Friday, Sept. 10 (away) vs. Brien McMahon: W 28-10.
Boys Golf
Wednesday, Sept. 8 (away) vs. Darien: W 165-177. Following two conference season opener wins the WHS Boys Golf Team traveled to the Country Club of Darien to be tested by the Darien Blue Wave, perennial threats for FCIAC and State Championships. On a clear but breezy afternoon, the Warriors passed the test, walking off the ninth green with a 12-shot victory. The team’s manufactured win was led by captain and match medalist Alex Elia, who posted a one over par 37. The captain’s scorecard featured birdie golf on holes 2, 3, and 6. Sophomore Thomas Rogozinski supplied a solid contribution to the team total in producing an even-par finish over the final four holes to pencil in a 42. Twin 43s signed for by co-captain Eli Ackerman and junior Steve Padilla ensured the Warrior’s match success. (contributed)
Wednesday, Sept. 1 (home) vs. Staples (Westport): W 164-166.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 (away) vs. Danbury: W 160-194.
Boys Soccer
Saturday, Sept. 11 (away) vs. Fairfield Warde: L 1-3.