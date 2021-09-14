WHS Sports Photos & Results, Sept. 14, 2021

All photos by Gretchen McMahon Photography unless otherwise noted. Write-ups of results can be submitted to editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Girls Soccer

Thursday, Sept. 9 (home) vs. Fairfield Warde: Tie 0-0. Pictured above is Wilton High School goalie Erynn Floyd.

Heather Plowright (below) gets through the tangled Warde player in Wilton’s faceoff against Fairfield.

Field Hockey

Friday, Sept. 10 (away) vs. Darien: L 0-5. Below, Ellie Noonan (L) and Lizzie Kendra (R) battle with the Darien goalie in Wilton’s first loss for the season at Darien.

Below, Katie Umphred sizes up a shot.

Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 11 (away) vs. Immaculate: W 3-0. Wilton routed Immaculate (25-9, 25-14, 25-11). Highlights: Aly Rappaport, 12 assists; Avery Samai, 22 service points, 5 aces, 6 digs; Brooke Bohacs, 8 kills; Ruth Briglin, 9 Kills, 3 digs

Thursday, Sept. 9 (home) vs. Wright Tech: W 3-0. Warriors leave Wright Tech winless, outscoring them 75-16 (25-9, 25-5, 25-2). Highlights: Briglin, 6 kills, 20 service points, 11 aces

Football

Friday, Sept. 10 (away) vs. Brien McMahon: W 28-10.

Boys Golf

Wednesday, Sept. 8 (away) vs. Darien: W 165-177. Following two conference season opener wins the WHS Boys Golf Team traveled to the Country Club of Darien to be tested by the Darien Blue Wave, perennial threats for FCIAC and State Championships. On a clear but breezy afternoon, the Warriors passed the test, walking off the ninth green with a 12-shot victory. The team’s manufactured win was led by captain and match medalist Alex Elia, who posted a one over par 37. The captain’s scorecard featured birdie golf on holes 2, 3, and 6. Sophomore Thomas Rogozinski supplied a solid contribution to the team total in producing an even-par finish over the final four holes to pencil in a 42. Twin 43s signed for by co-captain Eli Ackerman and junior Steve Padilla ensured the Warrior’s match success. (contributed)

Wednesday, Sept. 1 (home) vs. Staples (Westport): W 164-166.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 (away) vs. Danbury: W 160-194.

Boys Soccer

Saturday, Sept. 11 (away) vs. Fairfield Warde: L 1-3.