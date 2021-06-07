WHS Sports Post-Season Update, June 7, 2021: Boys Lacrosse Advances to Semifinals

Girls Lacrosse

The Warriors’ season came to an end on Friday, June 4, falling to top-seeded New Canaan only three goals short (12-9) in the Class L quarterfinals at Dunning Stadium. Above, Kira Howard won the draw and pushed through two New Canaan midfielders. New Canaan will face Darien in the next round on Tuesday.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilton (5) advances to the semifinals after beating higher-seeded Cheshire (4) on Saturday evening, June 5, 12-8. Ben Calabrese scored four goals on the day. Grant Masterson and Sam Rosen had two goals each and Sean Sullivan had seven ground balls. The Warriors take on Fairfield Prep (8) on Wednesday, June 9 at home (time TBD).

Baseball

Wilton (20) fell to Avon (12) in the quarterfinals Saturday, June 5, 10-2. Pictured here is starting pitcher Nevin Belanger.

Golf

Boys: Div. II Championships on Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m. at Timberlin Golf Club

Girls: Div. I Championships on Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill