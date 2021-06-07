WHS Sports Post-Season Update, June 7, 2021: Boys Lacrosse Advances to Semifinals

By
Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
-
photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Girls Lacrosse

The Warriors’ season came to an end on Friday, June 4, falling to top-seeded New Canaan only three goals short (12-9) in the Class L quarterfinals at Dunning Stadium. Above, Kira Howard won the draw and pushed through two New Canaan midfielders. New Canaan will face Darien in the next round on Tuesday.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilton (5) advances to the semifinals after beating higher-seeded Cheshire (4) on Saturday evening, June 5, 12-8. Ben Calabrese scored four goals on the day. Grant Masterson and Sam Rosen had two goals each and Sean Sullivan had seven ground balls. The Warriors take on Fairfield Prep (8) on Wednesday, June 9 at home (time TBD).

photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Baseball

Wilton (20) fell to Avon (12) in the quarterfinals Saturday, June 5, 10-2. Pictured here is starting pitcher Nevin Belanger.

file photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Golf

Boys:  Div. II Championships on Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m. at Timberlin Golf Club

Girls:  Div. I Championships on Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here