WHS Sports Post-Season Update, June 7, 2021: Boys Lacrosse Advances to Semifinals

Girls Lacrosse
The Warriors’ season came to an end on Friday, June 4, falling to top-seeded New Canaan only three goals short (12-9) in the Class L quarterfinals at Dunning Stadium. Above, Kira Howard won the draw and pushed through two New Canaan midfielders. New Canaan will face Darien in the next round on Tuesday.
Boys Lacrosse
Wilton (5) advances to the semifinals after beating higher-seeded Cheshire (4) on Saturday evening, June 5, 12-8. Ben Calabrese scored four goals on the day. Grant Masterson and Sam Rosen had two goals each and Sean Sullivan had seven ground balls. The Warriors take on Fairfield Prep (8) on Wednesday, June 9 at home (time TBD).
Baseball
Wilton (20) fell to Avon (12) in the quarterfinals Saturday, June 5, 10-2. Pictured here is starting pitcher Nevin Belanger.
Golf
Boys: Div. II Championships on Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m. at Timberlin Golf Club
Girls: Div. I Championships on Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill