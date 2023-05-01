This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” cover Wilton High School boys tennis and softball. Plus boys lacrosse has an invitation for the community and the WHS baseball team notches a win with a no-hitter.

[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Saturday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

Senior Left-Handed Pitcher Tim Martin’s No-Hitter Leads WHS Win Over Danbury

The Wilton High School varsity baseball Warriors pulled out a 1-0 win on Friday night, April 28 against their Rte. 7 rivals, the Danbury Hatters. The Wilton Warriors have been on the opposite end of these shutouts in FCIAC play the last couple of weeks: 1-0 Losses against Norwalk (tied 0-0 after eight) and Stamford (tied 0-0 until the sixth) as well as 2-0 loss at Staples (tied 0-0 until the sixth) had the Warriors looking for their first win in a 0-0 game this season.

Senior Tim Martin did everything he could to make sure that the Warriors had their chance as he combined with his battery mate Stef Cross at catcher to no-hit the Hatters through eight innings of pitching as he had six strikeouts to go along with no outs in a 74-pitch game.

The Warriors led off the first inning with their leadoff hitter Adam Daversa making it to second base as he was hit by a pitch. The Warriors continued to apply pressure, stranding runners in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Wilton’s lone hit of the day came on a pinch-hit appearance by Cooper Matik who doubled to centerfield with one out but was left stranded at second.

The winning run in Wilton’s victory over Danbury on April 28, 2023. Credit: contributed

In the bottom of the eighth, Wilton led off with walks from Patty Killeen and Michael Fischetti. Martin sacrifice bunted Killeen to third base and Fischetti to second base. Danbury then intentionally walked Max Jarvie to load the bases with one out to bring up senior Sean Lengyel, whose sacrife fly out to the right fielder brought Killeen in to score for the winning run.

Wilton 1, Danbury 0

Danbury 00 000 000 — 0 0 1

Wilton 00 000 001 — 1 1 1

Batteries: W — Tim Martin (W) and Stef Cross D — Nick Callari (L), Anthony Hackert (1) and Andrew Shafto

Boys Lacrosse to Hold Senior Night

The Wilton High School boys lacrosse team invites the community to join in honoring its senior players on Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the WHS Memorial Stadium. The Warriors will take on Fordham Prep following the ceremony.

WHS boys lacrosse seniors: (Back Row, L-R) Connor Smith, Spencer Liston (capt.), Will Soojian, Connor Sweeney, Luke Totten, Andrew Wiest (capt.), Tommy McKiernan, Evan Blankenship, Will Sullivan, and James Kane. (Front row, L-R) George Hahn, Dave Sylvester, Michael Wall, Wilson Tansill, Charlie Johnson (capt.), Caleb Rath (capt.), Liam Pearsall, Owen Rosen, and Charlie Rath. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography