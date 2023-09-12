[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

This week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” features the Wilton High School football team‘s two-day 34-0 blowout over Berlin, the WHS annual cross country invitational, and girls soccer.

Further down below,

Gretchen McMahon Photos: WHS Girls Soccer

Addison Von Loeser steps up in her first varsity start for the Warriors at home against Warde. She allowed 0 goals in the opening two 0-0 ties, the first against Warde Thursday, Sept. 7, and a strong Masuk team, Saturday, Sept. 9. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WHS Boys Golf Now at 3-0-1

The following was contributed by WHS boys golf coach Jack Majesky.

On a warm, Wednesday, Sept. 6 afternoon, full sun with little wind, the Wilton High School boys golf team traveled to nearby Oak Hills Park in Norwalk to test the Brien McMahon Senators. The match proved to be a highly competitive encounter that was decided essentially via a Warrior first: of the Wilton returns, each of the six rostered varsity golfers turned in a card displaying “3” as the initial number. Balanced team scoring produced a match-low total for the season to date and was timely in holding off the Senators, who responded with their best playing efforts as well. It was a 143-153 Wilton victory.

Junior and co-captain Hudson Hagmann led all players, penciling in a one under par 34. His focused attack humbled the Park’s first nine on three occasions. On the 300-yard par-4 second, his tee shot to 80 was followed by a 54-degree wedge covering the flag and leaving a tap-in 3-footer. The sixth, a 284-yard par-4 to a highly elevated green, blind flagstick, was solved via iron from the tee and that 54-degree tool again, this time from 95 yards that came up 20 feet short and yielded to a smooth stroked 3.

The final affirmation arrived late. On the eighth, 485 yards of straightaway par 5, Hagmann’s drive was “center of screws” to a leave of 180 yards. His 7-iron second swing came to rest hole high and 30 feet right. It was near eagle time as his putt, perfectly paced, the more difficult left to right travel, lipped out.

Fellow co-captain Thomas Rogozinski and Tucker Farrell, birdies abundant, both signed for a close supporting one-over-par 36s. Rogo matched Hagmann’s play on the second. The tee shot in play, his 50-degree wedge from 112 yards landed hole high 15 feet from the cup. The flagstick captured his wildly 3 feet of breaking right-to-left putt.

Farrell, simply playing “the right way” from the first tee to the ninth cup, interrupted pars on the par-4 sixth. His 3 was constructed via mid iron from the tee and a gap wedge from 103 yards found at rest 5 feet away from its target.

Drew Lane, 37, and Jake Schlack, 39, each joined in the beat par parade with doubles. Schlack’s second was the shot of the day, a 9 iron from altitude on the 170-yard par 3 over-water fifth. Flagstick was cut center, less than one-third of the putting surface from the deep. His ball dropped near vertical from the sky to imbed and ball mark 1 1/2 feet from the cup.

Looking for the sixth 3 leader? Junior Will Soucy, playing from the sixth position, signed for a solid 38.

The win moves the Warriors’ early season FCIAC match record to 3-0-1.