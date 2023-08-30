The Wilton High School volleyball team hosts five other Connecticut high school teams this Saturday, Sept. 2, for the annual WHS Labor Day Invitational Volleyball Jamboree. Each year the event kicks off the season for the team.

Wilton’s team will be joined by squads from Staples (Westport), St. Joseph High School (Trumbull), Naugatuck High School, the King School (Stamford), and Northwest Catholic High School (West Hartford).

While the games are preseason scrimmages, the action at the Jamboree gives fans a sign of things to come in the days leading up to the season and league play. It also allows Head Coach Stephen Brienza to assess how the team — only set after tryouts finished last Saturday, Aug. 26 — will come together in the coming weeks.

The Jamboree is also an opportunity for Wilton fans to watch one of the area’s fastest-growing, exciting sports. At this year’s team tryouts, a record 32 freshmen tried out for the freshman team.

The event is held at the Wilton High School Field House on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free.

The WHS Volleyball Boosters Club is holding a fundraiser to support the athletes, offering Wilton Warrior stadium seats. For more information or to order, visit the online fundraiser page or the booster club website.

Disclosure: The editor of GMW editor is related to a player on the team.