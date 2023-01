Some of Wilton High School‘s winter sports teams faced off in regular season play over the December school break. We’ve got all the results and updates that have been posted on the CIAC (CT Interscholastic Athletic Conference) website for any games or meets played since Dec. 6, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Boys Basketball

(All games played at home)

Friday, Dec. 16: Varsity vs. Newtown — 82-60 (W)

Friday, Dec. 16: Junior varsity vs. Newtown — 56-48 (W)

Friday, Dec. 16: Freshmen vs. Newtown — 71-64 (W)

Warrior Holiday Classic Tournament: Wilton swept to win the title at the annual tournament hosted at the WHS Zeoli Field House. The team is currently 5-0 on the season overall.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Varsity vs. Hamden — 62-52 (W)

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Varsity vs. Bassick — 72-54 (W)

Wednesday, Dec. 28: Varsity vs. Amity — 60-49 (W)

Friday, Dec. 30: Varsity vs. Daniel Hand — 58-45 (W)

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 15: Varsity vs. Immaculate (Home) — 44-51 (L)

Tuesday, Dec. 27: Varsity vs. Wethersfield (Away) — 22-50 (L)

Thursday, Dec. 29: Varsity vs. Naugatuck (Home) — 39-32 (W)

Friday, Dec. 30: Varsity vs. Fairfield Ludlowe (Home) — 21-59 (L)

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Varsity vs. Danbury (Home) — 31-57 (L)

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Junior varsity vs. Danbury (Home) — 34-26 (W)

Boys Ice Hockey

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Varsity vs. Staples (Away) — 3-4 (OT) (L)

Wednesday, Dec. 21: Varsity vs. Newtown/New Fairfield (Away) — 2-5 (L)

Friday, Dec. 30: Varsity vs. Newtown/New Fairfield (Home) — 4-5 (L)

Wilton Boys Hockey Captain Nickolai Naydenov skates past a Newtown/Fairfield defender to score the first goal for Wilton in the Friday, Dec. 30 game. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photogrpahy

Girls Ice Hockey

Tuesday, Dec. 6: Varsity vs. Stamford/Westhill/Staples (Away) — 1-2 (L)

Thursday, Dec. 8: Varsity vs. Fairfield Ludlowe/Warde (Away) — 6-1 (W)

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Varsity vs. Trumbull/St. Joseph (Away) — 4-1 (W)

Friday, Dec. 16: Varsity vs. Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate (Home) — 1-2 (L)

Monday, Dec. 19: Varsity vs. New Canaan (Away) — 3-10 (L)

Wednesday, Dec. 28: Varsity vs. Hall/Conard (Home) — 5-4 (OT) (W)

Friday, Dec. 30: Varsity vs. Woodstock Academy Coop (Home) — 4-5 (L)