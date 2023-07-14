Congratulations to the seven lacrosse players from Wilton and their teammates from Express North Lacrosse Club. They won the U13 Division’s Lacrosse World Series, which saw competition from the top 25 teams in the country.

According to the boys’ coach, Wilton resident J.R. Sherman, the win marks the first time a team from outside Long Island has won the championship.

Wilton’s seven Warriors are some of the 19 Fairfield County kids (including six from Darien and two from New Canaan) who join 10 Westchester County players to comprise the team.

The Wilton rising eighth graders are Rob Lang, Liam Brokaw, Andrew Sherman, Graham Begnal, Max Weigold, Jack Hamilton and Callum Gemelli.

In addition to Sherman, who has helped coach the boys on the team for the past three to four years, there were two other coaches — Ben Potash and Ricky Schulman.

“We are a very tight family, and the boys are truly best friends. It’s an incredible story of hard work, overcoming adversity and playing as a team,” Sherman said, adding that on average, seven or more different team members score in an average games.