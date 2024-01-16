For 20 years, Bayer & Black used their expertise to represent clients in Wilton and surrounding communities on a wide range case types, all from their office at 195 Danbury Rd., across from the new Sharp Hill Square complex. But on Feb. 1, Bayer & Black will close up shop and reopen as two independent practices.

“It was an arranged marriage of sorts — arranged by a Probate Court judge in Norwalk,” said real estate and estate planning attorney Doug Bayer, explaining how he and defense attorney Kevin Black came to be in practice together.

In 2004, Bayer had mentioned to friend Tony DePanfilis that he was looking expand into litigation, if only he could find the right partner. Judge DePanfilis immediately recommended Kevin Black, a former state prosecutor who was looking to reenter the courtroom after a stint in-house with a local environmental group. The two had actually met before, serving alongside one another on the Wilton Chamber of Commerce board. They opened shop together at 195 Danbury Rd. and the rest was history, at least until now.

In a few weeks, Bayer Law will open, which will include Bayer himself as well as associate Cassandra Boskello and the office’s longtime paralegal. They will remain in the space at 195 Danbury Rd. and take cases related to real estate, estate planning and administration, and small business.

At the same, Black’s Law Group will open with offices in Danbury and Norwalk, specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, and probate litigation. Black’s son — Kevin Black, Jr., an associate with Bayer & Black since 2022 — will be part of that group as well.

Both attorneys frame the split as a friendly parting of ways, inspired by changes in the legal field and the belief that dedicated practices will allow them to better service clients. They stressed that it would not be the end of their working relationship, with both attorneys agreeing to send prospective clients each other’s way and collaborate whenever the other’s expertise would be helpful on a case.

“I’m excited that this new chapter gives each of us the opportunity to serve our clients in a more tailored and personalized way,” said Bayer.

“I completely echo what Doug said,” added Black. “And for me personally, it’s a pretty cool thing to build something with your son for him to take over someday.”

His son expressed similar enthusiasm about the future of Black’s Law Group.

“Having been born and raised in Wilton, I’m looking forward to our new firm continuing to carry the torch in defending the people of this town that I love,” Kevin Black, Jr. told GOOD Morning Wilton by email. “I always felt proud that my dad was helping the people of this town. I’m looking forward to Black’s Law Group continuing this tradition.”

In addition to the office at 195 Danbury Rd., Bayer Law will retain the phone number used by Bayer & Black: 203.762.0751. Black’s Law Group will open at 7 National Pl. in Danbury and 101 Merritt 7 (3rd floor) in Norwalk. Their new phone number will be 203.529.6897.