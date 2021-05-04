Wilton-Based Northeast Volleyball Club Teams Win Gold at AAU SuperRegional Tournament

Four teams from the Wilton-based Northeast Volleyball Club (NEVBC) won gold medals in their divisions at the AAU SuperRegional Volleyball Tournament during the weekend of May 1-2 at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center.

Players for Northeast come from towns within Fairfield and Westchester counties. Wilton was represented by Caitlin Allen, a Wilton High School sophomore and middle hitter for the NEVBC U16 Premier team (pictured above), which defeated the Boston-based Beantown Volleyball Club in the finals for the win; Hunter Oliva, U12 (1st Place); Kelly O’Malley, U14 Club (2nd Place); and Ruth Briglin, U17 Club (Silver Bracket Winners).