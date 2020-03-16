Wilton Businesses: What They’re Doing to Cope

UPDATE 11 a.m.: Monday morning Gov. Lamont (along with governors from NY and NJ) announced temporary moves that impact businesses across the tri-state area. Movie theaters, gyms, exercise studios, and casinos will temporarily close; restaurants and bars that serve food will temporarily move to takeout and deliver service only.

Here’s how Wilton businesses are trying to cope and keep the lights on–and provide ways for you to support them while staying as safe as possible. Consider gift cards when possible as a way to help support them.

Ancona’s

Open for normal business hours

Aranci 67

Update March 17: Offering take out, curbside pickup, and delivery via doordash. All orders placed over the phone will receive a 30% discount and orders of two or more dinners will receive a bottle of white or red wine.

‘B’ Chic

Customers can place orders over the phone (203.210.7037) or they can send a DM via Instagram.

Plus, get a ‘free’ $10 gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card; and a ‘free’ $20 gift card with the purchase of a $100 gift card, through March 31.

Bianco Rosso

Bianco Rosso is offering curbside pickup or delivery for family style takeout dinner, available from 4-8 p.m. with a special menu. Call the restaurant at 203.529.3800.

Blue Star Bazaar

Update March 17: Transitioning exclusively to socially-distanced shopping, online or by messaging special requests. Options include front-porch pickup, local delivery, and shipping. Will also open by appointment or for private groups. Owner Megan LaBant will be in the shop taking photos most days and posting to BSB’s website and facebook shopping section. Call the store during shop hours (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) at 203.762.6061; text 203.529.1560; email, or message with personal shopping requests. Offering a “Gift Certificate Bonus” through Saturday, March 21: every $100 gift card purchased gets a $10 bonus gift card (which can also be purchased online.).

Cactus Rose

Reopening Thursday, March 19. Take out orders for pick up or delivery by Uber Eats and Doordash

Campus Jewelers

Open for normal business

Caraluzzi’s in Georgetown

Open for normal business hours

Classically Cate

The store will be open, but customers can shop online as well. The store also accepts phone and text orders (203.216.3795) with free, same day delivery in Wilton.

Craft 14

Take out orders for pick up or delivery by Uber Eats, with special family style takeout orders available (4-8 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday). See special menu online

CT Coffee

Take out available. One suggestion–GMW bought ‘pay it forward’ coffees on the Community Board

Dermage Spa

Open for business by appointment with reduced hours (exact hours still to be determined, but most likely will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday). Dermage offers free home delivery of skincare products and 24/7 online gift certificates.

Happy Hands Pottery

Still open for regular business hours. Also offering “Pottery to Go” beginning Tuesday, March 17, and curbside pickup. Take home pottery, paint, brushes and supplies (more info and order online, stop in or call). E-Gift Cards and in-store gift certificates available as well.

JoyRide Cycling Studio

Temporarily closing all five Connecticut studios, with target date of March 30 to reopen March 30. Update: will remain temporarily closed until the governor’s order is lifted

Kaoud Carpet & Rugs

Open with normal business hours

The Lake Club

As of Monday morning the Lake Club has closed all club facilities to its membership until further notice, including all tennis and paddle courts, which will be locked.

Little Pub in Wilton

Little Pub offers orders for takeout online and curbside pickup. Delivery will be coming for Wilton soon (LP will post on Facebook when the service is available.) UberEATS delivery is also available.

Lombardi’s Trattoria

Home delivery available and during normal business hours

Marly’s Bar and Bistro

Take out orders, curbside pick up or delivery by Uber Eats seven days a week, noon-8 p.m., with special menu online MENU

Milestone Restaurant

Offers curbside service and delivery options with daily family meal specials. Follow on social media for regular updates and order online

Naked Greens

Naked Greens offers online ordering for takeout or delivery.

Nod Hill Soaps

Makes and sells sanitizer as part of the Nod Hill Soaps product line. Order online.

Open House Gift Shop

Call the store; they will send pictures by text and process orders and payment over the phone. 203.762.3868

Outdoor Sports Center

Open (for the time being), operating on a reduced schedule: Mon./Thurs./Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat./Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Tues./Wed., Closed. Ski rental equipment drop-off will be outside in the back parking lot. “We will be monitoring state and local best practices and will evaluate the schedule as needed. We are trying hard to balance the needs of our staff with the difficult situation we’ve been thrust into.”

The Painted Cookie

Retail closed this week; offering online ordering and curbside pickup for orders of coloring cookies and markers and bakery cookies. Includes St. Patrick’s day cookies.

Parlor Restaurant

Update 3/17: Parlor will close temporarily for two weeks. Owners Tim and Julia LaBant will follow information from state and local governments as well as the CDC and will reassess the safety of reopening on 3/31. Visit the Parlor website to order gift certificates.

Pet Pantry Warehouse

Open for normal business hours

The Pilates Advantage

Closing per Gov. Lamont’s directive but owner Mary Beth Young is working on producing and posting online classes for people to take at home.

Pinocchio Pizza

Takeout and delivery available during normal business hours

Red Rooster Pub

Takeout available for normal business hours on a limited menu; contact restaurant for details.

Reiki

Take out and delivery available during normal business hours.

River Road Gallery

Open for regular hours. Cleans after each client leaves the gallery. They can pick up art/design by sending photographs/deliver finished job.

The Schoolhouse Restaurant

Update 3/17: The Schoolhouse will close temporarily for two weeks. Owners Tim and Julia LaBant will follow information from state and local governments as well as the CDC and will reassess the safety of reopening on 3/31. Gift Certificates can be purchased online.

Signature Style

Shop online or call 203.529.3115.

Snappy Gator

[UPDATED] Closes until further notice “to keep our clients and employees safe!” Will be open for appointments only and delivery; offering “try on” bags–pictures can be sent to anyone who needs/wants any merchandise and the store will deliver/pick up! Email to learn more. Also running a 15% off gift card promotion.

Soul Tribe Yoga

Soul Tribe Yoga will live stream classes every day on their YouTube channel. Currently, sign up for a class online and a link for the class will be e-mailed.

Southern Yankee

Scaling back hours, will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Will send pictures of products with thread colors on top, and all fonts are on Southern Yankee’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Steve Demasco’s Shaolin Studios

Open for normal business hours and classes. Offering day camps Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.. “Limiting our participants to a safe number in order to maintain a distance of 6ft as recommended by the health department. Small or private classes are available for all.”

Stewart Flowers

Open for normal business hours, delivery available

Hours are changed to 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. to allow employees to restock shelves; online order and pickup has been suspended, and PeaPod delivery has significant delays.

Sweet Pierre’s

Open for normal business hours, curbside pick up available; limiting customers inside the store to two at a time.

Town Center Toys

Open for normal business hours, contact for any special requests

Tusk and Cup

Take out available during normal business hours. Customers are asked not to bring in drink containers from the outside, and all drinks and food will be served in disposable paper. Also offering curbside coffee or food to go. Call ahead and get “white glove” service. For Ridgefield store call 203.544.0800 and for Wilton call 203.762.6230.

Village Market

Open for normal business hours, call market directly for special requests

The Well

The Well will have shortened hours (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) and offer ONLY curbside pick up or delivery–no customers will be permitted in the store. Orders can be placed by calling 203.762.9711 and payment can be taken over the phone with a credit card. Also offering delivery between 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for a fee of $15.

Wilton Cleaners

Open for normal business hours, some delivery available

Wilton Hardware

Open for normal business hours

Wilton Sports and Fitness

Updating… Here’s what they said: “So far we waiting for official document. We open until we receive proper documentation. When we will be closed we have online APP to train people at any remote destination. Also we will provide InHome training for people who are interested. And gym will be close to public and do private parties only up to 50 people as recommended. But again we are waiting for official court order.” Open for normal business hours ; offering private training at home on online training via Skype, FaceTime, etc.

Wilton Pizza

Home delivery available. Call directly or by Grub Hub

Service Providers

Wilton Family Eye Care

Postponing and rescheduling all non-essential eye care appointments. Whenever possible, will be extending expired contact lens prescriptions for three months, so patients can order more contact lenses. Will be available for urgent medical eye care and office remains open to take calls, answer questions, place orders for contact lenses and schedule appointments. Temporary office hours are Mon./Tues./Thurs./Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m..

If you’re a business and want to include your information, please send it to editor@goodmorningwilton.com.