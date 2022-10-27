Wilton Center H’ween Fun Returns Saturday with Chamber Pumpkin Parade, Trick-or-Treats & Photo Fundraiser

Halloween Fun will haunt all who venture into Wilton Center on Saturday, Oct. 29, as the Wilton Chamber of Commerce brings back its beloved Pumpkin Parade, from 2-4 p.m.

Fright-filled (and fun!) festivities begin at the gazebo on the Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.). All are invited to dress up and don their Halloween best as they gather treats from all the generous participating Wilton retailers, businesses, and vendors. For the safety of all those who are trick-or-treating, a portion of Old Ridgefield Rd. from the Town Green to Godfrey Rd. will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the event.

Once again, Justin Baiad Photography will be taking family Halloween photos at the Wilton Town Green Gazebo from 2 to 4 p.m. during the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Pumpkin Parade. Complete with a fall Halloween scene, families will receive free portraits as a gift for any donation of $20 or more to the Wilton Community Assistance Fund. Images will be available for free download from Justin Baiad Photography within 2-3 weeks of the event. Each family gets a few images, and 100% of the donations benefit Wilton Community Assistance Fund, a 501(c)(3) managed by Wilton Social Services that helps Wilton families struggling with short-term financial difficulties.

Cash or checks (payable to the Wilton Community Assistance Fund) will be accepted.

*This is a RAIN OR SHINE event*