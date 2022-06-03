Wilton Chamber’s Farmers’ Market Settles into New Wilton Center Home

The start to the annual Wilton Farmers’ Market season signals GOOD summer things for Wilton residents. With the relocation of the market to Wilton Center, this year bodes especially well for anyone looking for farm-fresh produce, unique hand-made goods and small-batch foodstuffs.

The new home for the market on the Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.) around the gazebo means that each Wednesday afternoon (12-5 p.m.), Wilton Center will be more vibrant and bustling. It already got great reviews, according to Camille Carriero, the executive director of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, which runs the market.

“The market had a great positive vibe and we received encouraging feedback from the shoppers. Many of them welcomed the variety of vendors that are able to participate at the larger venue and they enjoyed the new location for its convenience and walkability to other areas and shops in town,” she said.

Carriero added that the market’s new spot is a win-win for market vendors and Wilton Center businesses alike.

“My hope is that this new location will not only offer a gathering place for our community and benefit the Farmers’ Market vendors, but increase the visibility and promote other local businesses that are in the Center as well,” she said.

For Wilton resident Elizabeth Walsh, this is her first year that she’s exhibiting her floral design business as a vendor at the market.

“I’m very excited to be a part of Wilton’s Farmers’ Market. I love supporting small business and welcoming shoppers into Wilton. I’m hoping to brighten people’s Wednesdays with some flowers,” she said.

While there will be new rotating guests each week, the market vendors on opening day included:

Ambler Farm

Bubble and Brew

Cucina Daniella

Cutco

Earth Child Herbals

Elizabeth Walsh Floral Design

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Wilton

Flowers by Jose Flores

Hannah May Designs

Ideal Fish

Jeff’s BBQ

Kate + Co.

Kebella Beauty Care

Nayar’s Gifts

Nicky Serrano Art

Noonday Collection by Kate

Perfect Stitch

Prospector Theater

Quatertone Coffee

Sunrise of Wilton

Tj’s Cookies

Turtle Moon Wellness

Veronica’s Garden

Wave Hill Bread

Wildbloom Skincare

Your CBD Store

Zoia’s Creation