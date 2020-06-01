Wilton Clergy, Police & Town Officials to Hold ‘Walk for Peace and an End to Racism’

BREAKING NEWS, June 1, 2:45 p.m.–Following protests, demonstrations and violence across the country over the last weekend, town leaders are organizing a peaceful event in Wilton to demonstrate the community’s stance against racism and for racial unity.

Members of the Wilton Clergy Association, the Wilton Police Department, and Wilton Town officials have scheduled A Walk for Peace and an End to Racism on Tuesday, June 2.

The event was organized after a weekend in which thousands of Americans took part in demonstrations to protest against racism and police violence following the tragic death of George Floyd, an African-American man, while he was handcuffed by a Minneapolis Police officer who restrained him by kneeling on his neck. Many of the demonstrations were peaceful, while others erupted into clashes between protesters and law enforcement, fires, and extensive property damage.

As they have in past situations of national controversy or discord, town leaders joined with the interfaith clergy members to organize an event they hope will be peaceful and unite residents.

Participants are asked to line up in a single file line beginning at 5 p.m. at the Wilton Train Station with masks on. The group will begin marching at 5:30 p.m. on the sidewalk down Route 7 to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church’s parking lot. The outdoor service will include short remarks and interfaith prayers and lighting of luminaries. Participants will then walk back to their cars at the train station.

Organizers have suggested that anyone interested in participating who is unable to walk that distance is invited to park in Our Lady of Fatima’s parking lot and join the short interfaith service there. A limited number of chairs will be provided, spaced six feet apart.

Participants are welcome to bring their own signs. Town officials stress that participants are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing according to CT State and Wilton Town guidelines during this time of the pandemic.

The press release was issued by members of the Wilton Clergy Association. It concluded with a statement saying, “We are grateful that the Wilton Police Department will be providing oversight and ensuring safety of all.”