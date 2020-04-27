Wilton COVID-19 Update April 25: Town Introduces Prize Programs to Help Restaurants, Shops

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced two new programs on Saturday, April 25 , that the town will run to benefit Wilton restaurants and retailers. She introduced “Eat Local, Win Local in Wilton” and “Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton” in her daily email update on the town’s response to the pandemic.

“Beginning [Sunday], your support of Wilton restaurants and businesses can make you an even bigger community winner. The Town of Wilton is launching two programs over the next 10 weeks, ‘Eat Local, Win Local in Wilton,’ followed by ‘Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton’,” she wrote, and explained how it works:

Vanderslice said that the program is being funded by a donation. She will announce details about the second campaign, “Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton” at the end of May.

Wilton Library Budget Needs

Vanderslice encouraged support for another Wilton community entity–the Wilton Library. She wrote that she was inspired to do so after a call with Elaine Tai-Lauria, the executive director of the Wilton Library Association, and the library’s executive committee to discuss the budget guidance provided by the Board of Finance.

The Board of Finance has advised officials on the Board of Selectmen to anticipate cuts to requested budgets given the tough economic outlook during the COVID-19 health crisis. This may not bode well for the library, which has not been able to collect anticipated revenues since it closed in response to the spreading virus.

Vanderslice explained: “The WLA receives funding from the Town for approximately 75% of its operating expenses. Donations make up the difference. They have and will continue to take measures to increase their efficiency, but they have been unable to hold three fundraising events this spring that were expected to raise over $100,000. If you use the Library and are able, please consider providing them with support at this time.

How We Feel App

Vanderslice recommended that residents participate in the state’s “How We Feel” program, as part of the larger effort to track the spread and containment of the coronavirus. She revealed that she is participating in the program, and hopes residents will join her.

“This past Monday, Governor Lamont announced a partnership between the State and the non-profit group How We Feel to anonymously provide scientists with critical health information needed to understand the spread Coronavirus. The How We Feel app allows users to self-report daily health information into the app. The data is anonymously provided to leading medical institutions so scientists and public health officials can better spot emerging outbreaks early, identify new populations who are at risk, and measure the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing. I’m participating. As a participant the only information I see is the number of other participants. As of [Saturday] afternoon 1,035 people in Wilton are participating,” she wrote.

CT to Distribute Masks for Essential Small Businesses

Vanderslice announced that the state “will soon be distributing surgical masks for essential small businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Small businesses can sign up online. Quantities are limited and are expected to be available in early May.