Wilton COVID-19 Update: GMW Round-Up May 22-26

After a brief pause for the Memorial Day weekend, GMW is back with a roundup of news on the Town of Wilton’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. These updates are sourced from the nightly updates posted by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice (unless noted otherwise).

Local COVID-19 Cases Increasing

The current number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Wilton (as of May 25) is 201, and the number of deaths is at 35. Both numbers show slight reductions that reflect data adjustments.

Vanderslice noted that of the 145 new Fairfield County cases reported by the CT Dept. of Public Health on May 26, Wilton had no new cases but all the surrounding suburban communities saw increases, including Darien (10 new cases) and Westport (7 new cases); she called this “a reminder that the virus is still with us and we all must continue to take precautions.”

Vanderslice quoted Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force to remind residents of the need to continue wearing masks in public: “Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot socially distance.”

Wilton Testing Data

On May 22, Vanderslice reported that the state had provided municipalities with information about the number of residents who have been tested. As of that morning (May 22), “a total of 1,111 tests have been performed on 844 Wilton residents. Of those, 837 were laboratory-confirmed, and 7 were reported without laboratory confirmation.”

Vanderslice noted that as of that date, 199 (24%) of the 844 residents tested received a positive test result. She said that town officials are not provided with information as to the age or health status of any of those 199 individuals, “other than 45, or 23%, lived in a Wilton nursing home or assisted living facility.”

She added that there are no further details on deaths, other than what she previously reported on April 30. “The Town Clerk is still waiting to receive death certificates from neighboring municipalities, including those which include Norwalk and Danbury Hospital,” she wrote.

Wilton Campaign Strongly Encourages Residents to Wear Masks The Town of Wilton announced a public safety campaign reminding residents about the importance of wearing face coverings while in public. “Face Coverings: Protect You, Protect Others” was rolled out in advance of the Memorial Day weekend. Signage has been placed in public areas where social distancing is not always possible, such as along River Rd. sidewalks or on popular Town of Wilton trails. According to a town-issued press release, “On April 17, 2020, Governor Lamont issued Executive Order 7BB which states any person in a public place in Connecticut who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance of approximately six feet from every other person shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering. The order provides an exception for those for whom the use of a mask or cloth face covering would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition, a child in a child care setting, anyone under the age of 2 years, and older children if the mask cannot be placed safely on his/her face.”

Youth Sports

(May 26) Youth sports will resume in Gov. Lamont’s Phase 2, currently scheduled to begin on June 20. Vanderslice says town officials have communicated with Wilton’s youth sports organizations, which are reviewing new safe practice guidelines issued by their national and state organizations. The CT state government is expected to issue guidelines within two weeks.

Field Usage

(May 26) Vanderslice said that in Phase 2 field usage is expected to return to normal use, as per the town’s field usage policy. Currently, town fields and recreational facilities that are open for use by the public must be booked through the Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce is closely monitoring bookings for tennis courts, the Stadium track, and fields. Over the last 10 days, the track has been nearly fully booked, but plenty of availability has remained for the Stadium turf.

High School Senior Family Photos

To meet the interest of high school seniors’ families that want to take photos on the Wilton ‘W’ field logo, town officials are making Lilly Field–not the Stadium Field–available. Opportunities will be available during both Phase 1 and Phase 2 to allow for families greater than five persons. Vanderslice cautioned that with over 300 students in the graduation class, and allowing for rain dates, timeslots for photos will be available over a few weeks. Further details will be forthcoming.

Car Thefts in Wilton Rising

Last year, the Wilton Police ran a successful Lock it or Lose it campaign to encourage residents to lock their car doors. The rash of car thefts at the time ended because thieves weren’t successful. Unfortunately, the car thefts are on the rise in Wilton, with residents leaving “plenty of unlocked cars,” Vanderslice said, adding, “No neighborhood is immune, not even mine. Please lock your car, for your safety and for the safety of us all.”

Town Hall Hours