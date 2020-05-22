Wilton COVID-19 Update May 21: Merwin Meadows on Memorial Day, Town Hall & Transfer Station Changes

In her nightly update for May 21 on the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice provided several announcements for residents.

Merwin Meadows

Merwin Meadows will not be open for the Memorial Day weekend. Reopening Merwin Meadows is more complicated than the previously reopened recreational facilities. We do anticipate reopening the park on a limited and restricted basis within the next two weeks, including no lifeguards and no swimming. Currently, all State inland parks are closed for swimming.*

Town Offices/Buildings

On Tuesday, May 26, all Town buildings will return to their regular hours, five days per week. However, all buildings, other than the lobby of Police Headquarters, will continue to remain closed to the general public. Business can be conducted by email, phone, mail, or by the municipal department dropbox service.

Transfer Station

Effective Thursday, May 28, the Transfer Station will resume accepting bulky waste, appliances, and electronics on Thursdays and every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Also, effective May 28, disposal fees will resume, including those for household waste. Please see the Transfer Station webpage for fees. Tickets are available from the Town Clerk’s office, either by email or by the dropbox service at Town Hall.

Tax Deferment Application

The fillable, linked FY2021 tax deferment application is now available online for those who qualify. Instructions and information regarding qualifications are available on the Tax Collector’s webpage. The application links directly to the Town’s tax billing system, making the process efficient for both residents and the Town. Applicants may be required to email additional documents to the Wilton Tax Collector.

Adjusted Case Number for Wilton

In Thursday’s case data report from the CT Department of Public Health, Wilton’s total positive case number dropped by one case to 199. Vanderslice noted that the reason the number of cases declined was due to “presumably a corrected address.”

*Editor’s note: The update on Merwin Meadows originally appeared in Vanderslice’s update on May 20.