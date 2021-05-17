Wilton Family YMCA Gymnastics Rises to Occasion at First Competition After Meet-Free Pandemic Year

Patience is a virtue and shall be rewarded. After more than a year of practicing under intense restrictions, members of the Wilton Family YMCA Gymnastics team finally got to experience the excitement of a meet. While not the grand-scale spectacle of prior Wilton-hosted meets, this in-house meet on Saturday, May 8 was just the thing everyone needed, from gymnasts to coaches to parents.

The nervous excitement was most apparent in the youngest and newest team members, and a rejuvenation of energy was evident among the more seasoned team members. Live-streamed action, decorations, photographers, podium and awards, gifts, and the handstand competition helped make the meet as close to “normal” as possible. The team showed that in this most unique of seasons, all the hard work paid off.

Level 3

In ages 6-9, Emery Amero was crowned the All-Around Champion, scoring 9.15 on bars and sweeping all four events. Teagan Kosche took home the 2nd AA trophy and placed 2nd on bars (9.1), floor and vault, and 3rd on beam. Lila Harrington was 3rd AA, taking silver on bars, and bronze on bars, floor and vault.

In ages 10-11, Brenna Holden was the AA Champion, taking gold on bars, silver on vault (9.1) and beam, and bronze on floor. Kensey Diglio placed 2nd AA, was crowned Floor (9.0) and Beam Champion, and placed 3rd on vault and 4th on bars. Hannah Garberding came in 3rd AA, taking the titles of Vault (9.2) and Beam Champion, and earning 3rd on bars and 5th on floor. Abigail Deane finished 4th AA, winning the silver on bars and floor, and placing 4th on beam and vault. Ruth Frisbee took home the bronze on beam, placed 4th on floor, and 5th on bars and vault and AA.

In ages 12+, Alexis Manton earned the title of AA Champion, placing first on floor (9.1) and vault (9.2) and second on bars (9.2) and beam (9.0). Emma Hendricks was crowned Champion on Bars (9.3) and Beam (9.05) while winning silver on vault (9.0) and floor. Linsday Seaman won the award for Highest Cast on Bars and Best Smile on Floor, while earning bronze on bars, floor and vault.

Level 4

In ages 9-10, Brianna Shiue swept the bracket with 1st on bars (9.55), beam (9.75), floor (9.5) and vault (9.1) to take home the title of AA Champion, along with the award for Highest Cast on Bars. The 2nd AA winner Jane Carroll earned silver on beam (9.55) and floor (9.15), 3rd on vault and 4th on bars. Allison Massaua placed 3rd AA, and finished 2nd on bars and vault, and 4th on floor. Lily Blessing was awarded with the Best Smile on Floor, and placed 3rd on beam (9.1), bars and floor, 5th on vault and finished 4th AA. Piper Young placed 4th on vault and 5th on beam and AA. Nora Walencikowski placed 4th on beam, and 5th on bars and floor.

In ages 11, Brooke Vallerie won the 1st AA trophy, taking the title of Floor Champion and placing 2nd on bars, beam and vault. Chloe Knestrick finished 2nd AA, earning gold on bars, beam and vault, and silver on floor.

Level 5

In ages 12+, Kyra Doran was crowned AA Champion, taking gold on floor, silver on bars and beam, and placing 4th on vault. Alyssa Duarte was the 2nd AA winner, earning silver on vault (9.1), bronze on bars and floor, and finishing 5th on beam. Evy Theriault came in 3rd AA, earned the title of Beam Champion (9.1), and took 3rd on vault (9.1) and 4th on bars. Grace Jeanes was crowned Bars Champion with a score of 9.25, placed 5th on floor and vault, and finished 4th AA. Andie Langeland took 2nd on floor, 3rd on beam, 5th on bars, and placed 5th AA. Lilli Todd earned a 9.2 on Vault to win gold, and earned bronze on floor. Abigail Schmitt was 4th on beam and floor and 5th on vault. Winnie Quigg took 4th on bars.

Level 6

In ages 7-11, Gabby Martin was the AA Champion, taking home the titles of Bars (9.45) and Beam (9.4) Champion, while placing 2nd on floor and vault. Ashlynne Fudale scored a 9.3 for her floor routine to earn gold, while also winning gold on vault, silver on bars and beam, and placing 2nd AA.

In ages 12-14, the AA Crown was split three ways between Kaelyn Talisse, Cailyn Cruickshank and Alyssa Mariani. Talisse won the title of Beam Champion with a score of 9.5, and placed 3rd on bars (9.3) and vault and 4th on floor. Cruickshank took home the gold on bars (9.45) and floor (9.05), and silver on beam and vault. Mariani was the Vault Champion with a 9.1, and won silver on bars (9.4) and floor (9.0) and bronze on beam. The 2nd AA winner Mia Decore placed 3rd on floor, and 4th on bars, beam and vault. Nina Torres finished 3rd AA and placed 5th on bars, beam and floor.

In ages 15+, Ella Arghirescu swept gold on all four events, including bars (9.2) and vault (9.0), to win the AA title. Izzy Silverstein took silver on bars, beam and vault and finished 2nd AA.

Level 7

In ages 15+, Alyssa Smeriglio earned the Champion title in all four events, scoring 9.6 on bars, 9.0 on beam, 9.2 on floor, and 9.0 on vault to place 1st AA. Ella Mancuso tied for Vault Champion (9.0); placed 2nd on floor (9.0), 3rd on beam, and 4th on her very pretty bars routine; and took 2nd AA. Senior Michaela Kane placed 3rd AA, earning silver on bars and vault, bronze on floor, and 4th on beam. Donna Stepnowsky took the silver on beam and bronze on vault, placed 4th on floor and 5th on bars, and finished 4th AA. Alyson Scheurkogel was crowned Vault Champion with a 9.0, and placed 3rd on bars and 5th on beam, floor and AA.

Level 8

In ages 16+, senior Sarah Collias was the AA Champion, winning gold on beam, and silver on floor (9.0), bars and vault. Senior Emma Daugherty took the titles of Bars, Floor (9.25) and Vault Champion, while placing 2nd on beam and AA.