Wilton Fire Commission OKs Internal Promotion of Lt. Wilson to Captain

On Monday, May 17, members of the Wilton Fire Commission Casey Healy, Terrie Schwartz and John Hall unanimously approved the promotion of Lt. Bill Wilson to the position of Captain of the Wilton Fire Department.

Wilson will be sworn in as Captain at a date to be determined by Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield.

Wilson has steadily moved up through the department’s ranks. “I’ll say my congratulations now again for the third time — first when we hired you as firefighter, then as lieutenant, now as captain,” said Healy, Fire Commission chairman. “I couldn’t be more happy that you’ve moved up the ranks yet again.”

Blanchfield praised the contributions Wilson has made to the department.

“We couldn’t be more happy and proud that you’re the next captain. Bill’s a tireless worker for this department. Has many accolades, and he does it all for no praise, he’s always done it to get the job done. He’s extremely competent and I only anticipate more of that for a very long time for Lt. Wilson, soon to be Capt. Wilson,” he said.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice echoed the praise, and said she is always happy to see an internal promotion recognizing the work of current employees. “I want to add my congratulations. Great job, we’re thrilled,” she said.

The Fire Commission voted to approve Wilson’s promotion via a remote Zoom meeting. When Wilson’s promotion is made official, his swearing-in ceremony will be the first one the town holds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that vaccinated attendees won’t be required to wear masks.