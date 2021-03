The Wilton High School boys varsity ice hockey team will honor its seven graduating seniors on Wednesday, March 10, before they take on BBD (Brookfield Bethel Danbury Co-op). Ceremonies begin at 8:30 p.m. and can be watched via live stream.

Pictured above (L-R): Charlie Hastings, Luke O’Neill, Shane McCaghey (Captain), Logan Motyka, Jackson Kelly (Captain), Owen Pettit, and Ryan Sorbo. Photo credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography