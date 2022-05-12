Wilton High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse to Celebrate Senior Players

photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography

The Wilton High School girls varsity lacrosse team will be celebrating its senior players on Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game against Fairfield Warde at 7 p.m. at Lilly Field (395 Danbury Rd.).

The senior girls, pictured above, are: (back row L-R) Amelia Hughes, Catherine Dineen, Ellie CoffeyMorgan Lebek, Allie Giller, Meghan Chapey, and Abby Morris; (front row L-R) Halley Costello, Sophia Polito, Grace Williams, Gwynn Sullivan, Sophie Essig and Kathleen Lamanna.

(Photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

