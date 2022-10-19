Wilton High School Volleyball Will Honor Seniors at Senior Night

The Wilton High School volleyball team is inviting the community to help honor the varsity team’s senior players on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 5:15 p.m. when the Warriors take on Ridgefield High School. The ceremony will begin immediately following the end of the junior varsity game in the WHS Field House. Warrior fans are invited to celebrate and then cheer on the team for the varsity game at 6 p.m.

Pictured (L-R): Varsity Head Coach Steven Brienza, Kendall Scholz, Avery Samai, Donna Stepnowski, Aly Rappaport and Caitlin Allen.

Photo: courtesy of Gretchen McMahon Photography.