The Town of Wilton’s Housing Committee will be hosting a panel discussion, “Wilton Discusses Housing – Past, Present and Future,” on Thursday, May 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library.

This discussion will address Wilton’s housing objectives as set forth in the Town’s 2019 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD); provide an update on both regional, local and legislative efforts to address housing issues; and address other planning developments such as the Town’s recently adopted Affordable Housing Plan. Panelists will include:

Steven Parrinello , Wilton Housing Committee Chair (Moderator)

Lynne Vanderslice , Wilton First Selectwoman

Francis Pickering , Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG) Executive Director

Michael Wrinn , Wilton Director of Planning and Land Use Management/Town Planner

, Wilton Director of Planning and Land Use Management/Town Planner Scott Lawrence, former Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission and POCD Committee

All members of the community are invited to attend to learn more about housing issues and to share ideas and input on the future of housing in Wilton. For more information on the event, or to register, visit the event page on the Wilton Library website.

For information on the Wilton Housing Committee visit the Housing Committee page on the Town of Wilton website.