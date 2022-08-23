Wilton Kiwanis Donates $3,000 to Wilton Community Assistance Fund for Parks & Rec Summer Camp Scholarships

After hearing from Sarah Heath, Director of Wilton Social Services, of the need to support eligible applicants for the town’s summer camp programs, the Wilton Kiwanis Club Foundation stepped up with a contribution of $3,000.

“Wilton Social Services helped a record number of children attend camp this year; 22 children from 14 eligible Wilton households attended camp this summer, which was partially made possible by the generosity of Wilton Kiwanis. This generosity means that more Wilton young people will have a growing experience in a place where ‘kids can be kids.’ This is especially critical for working families in desperate need of childcare,” Heath said.

“We are pleased to make it possible for Wilton’s young people to have a chance to enjoy the summer and learn in a safe and positive environment,” Den Taylor, President of Wilton Kiwanis, said.