As COVID Restrictions Relax, Wilton Library Expands Hours and Services

With the relaxing of Connecticut’s COVID restrictions, Wilton Library officials announced they will be able to welcome more people into the building for added services and extended hours.

Beginning Thursday, June 1, library hours for in-person visits and at the Drive-Thru Window will be Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays in the summer. Appointments are no longer required for adult computers or the Children’s Library.

“We are so happy to be able to welcome more of our patrons and provide greater access to the building. People have been so respectful of the necessary COVID protocols and we very much appreciate it,” Elaine Tai-Lauria, Wilton Library executive director, said,

Library protocols will still require patrons to wear face masks that cover noses and mouths at all times, maintain six feet of social distance, and use hand sanitizers. Patrons are

asked to remain at home if they are experiencing COVID symptoms.

“Since the building is open to all of our constituents from babies to elders and people’s levels of vaccinations vary, we are going to continue our mask protocols, hand sanitizing and social distancing out of respect for everyone’s safety,” Tai-Lauria explained.

Seating will be restored to the Reading Room with limited chairs strategically placed to

optimize physical distancing. Magazines and newspapers will be available for reading in this area. Patrons are asked to be mindful of the time they spend in the Reading Room and throughout the spaces so that all may use the library equally. Study carrels will be distanced throughout the library, as well. Computers will be available in the Internet Computer Room without adults needing appointments. In order to prepare the space, the two computers currently in the gallery will not be available for patrons on Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29. Outside seating will be reinstated in the courtyards.

Study rooms, meeting rooms, and the Innovation Station will not be available at this time, and food is not allowed in the building.

As the COVID numbers continue to decline in the area over the spring and summer, library officials will review additional services that can be put in place safely.

Most programs will remain virtual for the time being. The Children’s Library is introducing a few in-person storytimes for young ones in the courtyard. Visit the library’s website for all of the library’s programming.

Materials should still be returned to the blue book bin in the library’s parking lot for the

time being. Items will be quarantined for two days; patrons should allow three days before items will be removed from their accounts.

As yet, the library is not able to accept book donations. Once the Book Cellar is cleaned

from the Spring Book Sale and all previous items have been removed, then the book donation bins will be opened. Announcements will be made when book donations can be accepted.

As always, the library’s Digital Library is available for all Wilton Library library card holders. Materials may be downloaded or streamed on a 24/7 basis. People are invited to discover eAudiobooks, eBooks, eMagazines, music, movies, TV shows, online learning, streaming jazz and classical music, online language learning, and so much more.

For information on obtaining a Wilton Library card, visit the library’s website, click on

the “Services” tab, and scroll to “Apply for a Library Card,” or call 203.762.6334. For help with the Digital Library, call the reference librarians at 203.762.6350 or reach out via email.