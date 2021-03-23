Wilton Library Reopening Doors for No-Appointment-Neccessary, In-Person Browsing (with Some Exceptions)

Wilton Library is opening doors to patrons with no appointments needed beginning Monday, March 29. Patrons will be able to have in-person visits Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Drive-Thru Window also will continue to be open with its current schedule (Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.). The Digital Library is available 24/7 for eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, streaming movies, TV shows, and music with access via Wilton Library cards.

“We are eager to be welcoming people back without them needing to phone ahead for appointment times,” Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of the library, said. “We’re delighted that our patrons can spontaneously decide to stop into the library while on errands in town to pick up a book on hold, peruse all of the stacks or check out puzzles.”

The library will continue its robust programming on virtual platforms. Registration is required for all programs so that links may be sent to attendees. Patrons can visit the library’s website for a list of upcoming events, including the programs for Wilton Reads 2021.

“With the health and safety of patrons and staff our first priority, there are proven practices and procedures that we are keeping in place,” Tai-Lauria added.

People will still be required to follow the necessary safety protocols of wearing masks that fully cover their mouths and noses, continuing to social distance at least six feet, using hand sanitizers that are located throughout the building, and staying home if not feeling well.

Appointments are still needed for the Children’s Library in order to be able to maintain safety protocols. Patrons wishing to visit the Children’s Library, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, may call 203.762.6336 during library hours to make their 20-minute appointments. Families with children in grades kindergarten and up are welcome.

Appointments also are needed for adult computers. One-hour appointments may be made by calling 203.762.6350.

While the full collections will be open to adult and teen patrons, some areas–including study rooms, meeting rooms, the reading area and the Innovation Station makerspace–are not available for use. Seating has been removed from these areas as well as from Teen Services. Additionally, there is ongoing construction for The Brubeck Room Collection, the archival treasure trove from the late jazz legend Dave Brubeck. There may be times when certain areas will need to be closed to the public for safety reasons.

“Even though appointments will now not be necessary for adults and teens to use the library, visits are to be kept short,” Lauren McLaughlin, the library’s assistant director, said. “[Patrons] are welcome to come in and browse the shelves, choose your items and check them out in a timely manner. Until it is safe for us to have seating available, there will not be areas to meet up with friends or study in groups. As always, our librarians are happy to pull items requested through our catalog or by phone and have them waiting for you at our Drive-Thru Window.”

Materials being returned to the library must continue to be placed in the blue bin in the library’s parking lot so that they may be quarantined for five days. Patrons should please allow up to six days for items to be removed from their accounts. Book donations cannot be accepted at this time.

For more information, visit the Wilton Library website or contact the following departments: Adult Services at 203.762.6350; Teen Services at 203.762.6342; or Children’s Library 203.762.6336. Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT.