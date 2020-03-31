Wilton Library to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Wilton Library had previously announced that it would close through March 31. However, in compliance with medical recommendations and Gov. Lamont’s executive order, the library has now extended its closure to the public until further notice.

The governor’s order stipulated that nonprofits reduce the in-person (on-site) workforce by 100%, which the library has done. The mandate also includes the library’s drive-thru window. The systematic deep cleaning of the library continues with a defined schedule.

Given this latest development, the library has put a hold on its Gigantic April Book Sale along with other programs scheduled for the month, including the Wilton Reads 2020 Tales of the Jazz Age community-wide reading program.

“It saddens us to have to do this but we understand that this is what is required for the health of the community,” Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library, said. “We are following all the recommended local, state and federal guidelines and we will be back in force as soon as it is deemed safe for all. We will work diligently to reschedule our very important book sale fundraiser and our Wilton Reads program, as well as other programs and events. We miss seeing our patrons and very much look forward to welcoming everyone again.”

Although the physical building is closed to library patrons, the library is open online full-time, 24/7. Patrons are able to download eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines, stream movies, TV shows and music, learn new skills and languages, all through the library’s Digital Library and research databases on the Wilton Library website using their Wilton Library card. Non-Wilton residents should check for these services with their hometown libraries.

Tai-Lauria added, “Our doors and drive-thru window are closed at this time, but library staff are vigorously working remotely to respond to our patrons. In addition to answering questions, issuing library cards, adding digital resources, assisting patrons to utilize online resources, and meeting virtually, we also are enhancing our digital and online services platform. Just the other day we added enhancements such as pre-recorded storytimes. Now the children can see familiar staff members telling them stories.” Storytimes can be accessed through the library’s website Children’s Remote Services link.

The library’s “At Home with Wilton Library” series emails are being sent out every few days to keep people connected to the library. People working from home might find helpful skills using online tutorials from lynda.com, try new recipes using eCookbooks, or find wonderful ideas to make weekends at home productive and entertaining. People can join the library’s mailing list to learn about new resources and staff suggestions for digital content. To sign-up for these informative emails, visit the library’s website and click on “Join the Week Ahead mailing list.”

“This is a very challenging time for all of us. As the adage goes: ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’–this pandemic has indeed stimulated incredible creativity among the library team as they continue to innovate our library services to meet the community’s needs,” Tai-Lauria noted.

The library’s reference librarians are a click away for anyone having questions. They can be reached via email. For patrons needing updated or new Wilton Library cards, please call 203.762.6334 and leave a message with name, number and email address.

Two frequently asked questions are about overdue library items and book donations. Since the blue return bin is closed, patrons should keep their library items at home. Any overdue fees will be waived until further notice and due dates will be adjusted. During this time, the library’s book donation bins are closed. People are being asked to keep their donations until further notice.