Wilton Library’s Spring Book Sale Is Back–But Appointment Required

After a very long 13 months of no book sales, Wilton Library is able to open its doors for its Spring Book Sale fundraiser with appointments on Thursday, May 20; Friday, May 21; Saturday, May 22; Monday, May 24; and Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

On Thursday through Saturday, items will be priced as marked. Monday is $10 per bag and Tuesday is $5 per bag.

Wilton Library’s executive director, Elaine Tai-Lauria, said it’s been tough to wait.

“We are eager to get books into the hands of our book sale lovers. We have missed seeing happy buyers at our four major book sale fundraisers. It’s been quite a year and the library has lost much-needed revenue over the course of the pandemic,” she said.

The library will continue to follow the necessary safety protocols of buyers needing to wear face masks covering noses and mouths, using hand sanitizers, and practicing physical distancing.

Pat Gould, one of the co-chairs of the popular book sale, explained that while prior sales have spread out throughout different parts of the library, this first post-pandemic sale will be a little different.

“In keeping with the library’s safety measures, this year we’ll be taking appointments for the Book Cellar a.k.a., the lower level, where all the books will be on sale.”

The more than 70,000 items have been carefully cleaned, sorted, and categorized into more than 50 areas to help buyers quickly locate their favorite sections. With picture books for babies, chapter books and series for teens, mysteries, histories, biographies, historical fiction, gardening and self-help books, art and photography books, cookbooks, plus CDs, DVDs, and books on CDs, savvy shoppers will find something for everyone at bargain prices.

The Collectors Corner of rare and collectible books also will be available throughout the five days. Shoppers who are ‘in the know’ can purchase their finds on the spot without having to wait for any kind of auction results.

To reserve a 50-minute appointment, shoppers will visit the online reservation system set up especially for the book sale, selecting the specific date and time to come in and shop. There will be a reservation check-in at the front door. Anyone without access to computers can reserve by calling the Book Cellar at 203.762.3950, ext. 7012 to leave a message for a call-back. Walk-ins will be accommodated when or if openings occur.

Jan MacEwen, one of the co-chairs of the event, said she knows patrons have been patiently waiting through the pandemic to make book donations. The library had to temporarily discontinue accepting donations with the Book Cellar already overflowing. She said the book donation bins on the Godfrey Pl. side of the building will open soon after the sale, and patrons should watch for announcements.

“As soon as we’re able to clear the Book Cellar of the thousands of books, CDs, and DVDs, we’ll be able to open up our donation bins. We’ll look forward to starting the process all over again and helping the library with its all-important fundraisers.”

Tai-Lauria acknowledged the hardworking volunteers who make the book sale possible.

“In what is usually a year-round process, this brave and socially distanced group has been working tirelessly in the last few weeks to get this sale in shape for everyone. Without the dedication of these sorters, cashiers, shelf arrangers, and co-chairs it would not be possible for Wilton Library to have the best-organized book sale around.”

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. Visit the Wilton Library website for directions and details. Appointments can be made via the sign-up link.