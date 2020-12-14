Wilton Lights Up a Dark 2020 with Annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting [VIDEO]

As the sun began to set on Sunday, Dec. 14, Wilton commemorated the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, with its annual menorah lighting. The event was hosted by the Schneerson Center and Chabad of Westport and Norwalk.

Of course, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the crowd was much thinner than usual, but that didn’t stop Rabbi Levi Stone from reminding the socially distanced attendees that the lights being lit would illuminate the world from the darkness of 2020.

GOOD Morning Wilton live-streamed the ceremony live on our Facebook page and it can be enjoyed here. We also are publishing several photos from the event.