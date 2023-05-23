Wilton’s Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 29 traditionally begin with the annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast at the Congregational Church (70 Ridgefield Rd.) from 8-10:30 a.m. (rain or shine). Now approaching its 50th year, the pancake breakfast is a town institution featuring pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee, and the ever-popular blueberry topping.

The breakfast is held at the Congregational Church across from Old Town Hall — both inside and outside. Guests sitting outsiden in front of the Church along the parade route are able to enjoy music from the Wilton High School Band while having breakfast with family and friends.

At the Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast before the parade Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

Kiwanian Joe Fiteni leads this year’s event.

“We are especially hopeful that those who are new to Wilton will join the community in celebrating Memorial Day with a wonderful breakfast. All profits will be donated to worthy Wilton organizations, which in the past have included the Wilton Library, Wilton Little League, and the Wilton-based pediatric cancer charity Circle of Care.”

Kiwanis Club leaders add that Memorial Day in Wilton “is small-town America at its best,” and look forward to serving Wilton residents at one of their favorite events of the year.

The cost for the breakfast is $15 for adults, $8 for children 6-12 years old, and a family maximum of $50.