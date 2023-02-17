Fairfield County’s biggest fundraising event to benefit local non-profit organizations is happening for the 10th — and final — year on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Giving Day organizer Fairfield County Community Foundation is closing the chapter on 10 years of success of the 24-hour virtual fundraising marathon that’s helped build the fundraising capacity for hundreds of local nonprofits.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day 2023 offers the last opportunity for members of the Wilton community to support their favorite Wilton nonprofits during a concentrated online day of giving.

“For the past nine years, we have had the honor of witnessing our community rally together in support of nonprofits of all sizes and causes on Giving Day, “ Mendi Blue Paca, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s president and CEO, said. “While this final Giving Day on Feb. 23 may be a bittersweet moment, it is also an exciting beginning of a new chapter that will allow us to serve our local nonprofits in even more engaging, timely and equitable ways so all of us can thrive.”

Since 2014, Fairfield County’s Giving Day has raised $13.75 million for Fairfield County’s nonprofits. In 2022, there were approximately 17,000 donations made in the 24 hours of Giving Day, raising more than $2 million.

This year, nearly 400 organizations throughout the county are anticipated to participate. The giving window will open online at 12 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 and run through 11:59 p.m. The minimum donation is $10, and community members can view the complete list of Giving Day nonprofits and the causes they support by visiting the Fairfield County Community Foundation Giving Day website.

As of press time, the following Wilton-based organizations are scheduled to participate:

A Better Chance of Wilton

Ambler Farm

Animals in Distress, Inc.

Apple Blossom Waldorf School and Family Center

Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life

Circle of Care for Families with Cancer

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation

Music on the Hill

Norwalk River Watershed Association

Polliator Pathway

Rising Starr Horse Rescue

Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA

Wilton Children’s Theater

Wilton High School Theater Arts Association Inc.

Wilton Historical Society

Wilton Library Association

Wilton Playshop

Wilton Singers

Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

Woodcock Nature Center

