Wilton Parks and Recreation Wants Public’s Input on WHS Tennis Court Usage 

The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department is looking for residents to share their feedback on the usage of the Wilton High School tennis courts. Residents can access the survey online. The survey will be open until Sept. 30.

Parks and Recreation is seeking feedback on how frequently people use the courts, tennis court availability, and the possibility of using an annual fee-based system for court access.

For questions about the survey, contact Kregg Zulkeski via email or at 203.834.6234, ext. 5.