Wilton Playshop to Hold Auditions for ‘Jekyll & Hyde’

The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Jekyll & Hyde The Musical on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Wilton Playshop. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The show will be directed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Jerold Goldstein and it will run Oct. 28-Nov. 12.

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

An evocative tale of two men — one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman — and two women — one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself — both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

To audition, prepare 32 bars of a song that relates to the musical and provide sheet music in your correct key for the accompanist; no songs from the show. Dress for movement. For more information, visit the Wilton Playshop website.