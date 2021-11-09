Wilton Police Department to Conduct HQ Tours Saturday

Residents who missed tours of the current Wilton Police Department headquarters in October have another chance to visit, this Saturday, Nov. 13, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Members of the community are welcome to stop by anytime during these hours for a tour.

The tours are being offered in conjunction with the work of the Police-Town Hall Building Committee that was charged with studying the deficiencies and needs of the police headquarters. The committee subsequently made a recommendation to the Board of Selectmen for a new headquarters in front of the existing police building. The Board of Selectmen is expected to recommend a plan to the voters at a special town meeting in early 2022. The committee encourages residents to take advantage of the tours and to learn about the building’s challenges first hand.

A public information session that took place in October is available online. Town officials encourage residents to look for information about future public information sessions.

For more information about the project visit the WPD/Town Hall Project website.

Anyone who would like to schedule an individual tour can contact Captain Tom Conlan at 203.834.6256.