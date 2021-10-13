Wilton Police Offering HQ Tours Saturday to Show Need for New Building

The Wilton Police Department will be offering tours of its current facility on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Members of the community are welcome to stop by anytime during these hours for a tour or to view the conceptual drawings of the proposed new building which will be on display in the WPD parking lot.

The tours are being offered in conjunction with the work of the Police-Town Hall Building Committee that was charged with studying the deficiencies and needs of the police headquarters and subsequently made a recommendation to the Board of Selectmen for a new headquarters in front of the existing police building.

The Board of Selectmen is expected to recommend a plan to the voters at a special town meeting in early 2022. The committee encourages residents to take advantage of the tours and to learn about the building’s challenges firsthand. Residents can learn more about the project on the project website.

For more information or to schedule a personal tour, contact Capt. Tom Conlan of the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6256.