Wilton Real Estate Report April 2020: 17 Home Sales, with 3 Priced Over $1 Million

The Wilton town clerk’s office releases data each week for the prior week’s real estate transactions (less frequently during the COVID-19 crisis). From March 26 to April 30, 2020, 17 properties changed hands. The land transfers that were recorded during that time (including address, sale price and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

250 Catalpa Rd.: Richard F. and Margaret A. Creeth to Frank and Lucilia Telesco, for $749,000.

126 Belden Hill Rd.: Eileen D. Greisch to Marcilene and Erivelton Ribeiro, for $745,000.

96 Warncke Rd.: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB TR to Christopher M. and Laura Barrett, for $1,640,000.

34 Glen Hill Rd.: Mariano and Clara Lombardi to Lawrence and Bridget Hughes, for $754,000.

28 Pine Ridge Rd.: Norbert and Mireille Thouvenot to Dmitry and Mariya Malin, for $1,163,000.

161-163 Range Rd.: William J. and Cynthia F. Vasale to George and Teresa Papadopoulos, for $480,000.

79 Graenest Ridge Rd.: Johnson Family Trust to Paul D. and Lauren Torgerson, for $1,249,000.

15 Fullin Ln.: Sebastian and Marisa L. Sergi to Raj and Radha Gala, for $765,000.

20 Chestnut Hill Rd.: Randi D. Tomasulo to Anna I. and Jeffery Ramirez, for $815,000.

26 Fox Run: Kevin E. O’brien and Deidre Farrell to Matthew and Julie E. Griffiths, for $640,000.

789 Ridgefield Rd.: Simon C. and Mora F. Neilson to Ryan Andrew Cuvelier, for $720,000.

294 Cannon Rd.: Raul C. and Misty D. Rivera Jr. to Matthew P. and Alexandra Promis, for $710,000.

37 Mayapple Rd.: Scott and Cara Schwartz to James E. and Samantha Capparell, for $710,000.

47 Village Walk: Ellen Villasenor to Courtney Paige Honor, for $230,000.

361 Sturges Ridge Rd.: Matthew T. and Kim D. Troy to George and Victoria Torpe, for $900,000.

271 Olmstead Hill Rd.: Beverlee R. Henion EST to Alexandria and Sonya Donnelly, for $350,000.