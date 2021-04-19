Wilton Real Estate Report (April 9-15, 2021): 4 of Last 8 Properties Sell Well Above Million-Dollar Mark

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 9-15, 2021, eight properties transferred to new owners.

Three of those properties sold for over $1.4 million, and a fourth was just under $1.2 million, far above Wilton’s median selling price.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

37 Keelers Ridge Road (also shown in main photo above): Douglas G. and Patricia M. DePhillips to John M. and Susan D. Christian, for $1,650,000

1 Great Rocks Place: Candice Forey to Kyle and Meghan Kantor, for $830,000

220 Thunder Lake Road: Margaret Meurer to Takuji Maeda and Kristen Morseman, for $1,190,000

17 Silvermine Woods: Margaret J. and Thomas L. Pettibone (TR) to Clifford B. and Haley T. Ackers, for $885,000

34 Lambert Common: Eileen A. Griffin to Margorie and Samuel Simpson, for $492,000

415 Belden Hill Road: Aeon L. and Shawn Lawson Cummings to 49 Lake Ave, LLC, for $1,567,500

191 Branch Brook Road: Michael A. and Sharon P. Dill to Joshua Feder and Dana Jill Rosen, for $1,440,000

1 Brenner Road: Tarun and Simmi Narulas to David J. and Monica A. McCabe, for $652,232