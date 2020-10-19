Wilton Real Estate Report (Aug. 21-27, 2020): 16 Properties Sold, Three for over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Aug. 21-27, 2020, there were 16 properties that changed hands, with three of those properties sold for over $1 million (the highest at $1,357,000). The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

229 Dudley Road: Anneliese Lust Trust, to Richard Collender and Sarah Ashkinaze for $597,500.

11 Autumn Ridge Drive: Fannie Mae to Matthew Darling for $380,000.

8 Longmeadows Rd: Douglas and Elizabeth Freeman to Kenneth and Meredith Marschke, for $675,000.

24 Overidge Lane: Liam and Jessica Cooney to Renzo Proano and Katie Mangan, for $745,000.

68 Canterbury Lane: William and Colegate Esposito to Charles and My Jo Mills, for $812,500.

52 Stonebridge Road: R. Christian and Heidi Von Hoffmann, to Karen and Stephen George Perreault, for $810,000.

31 Branch Brook Road: Hemal Kanani and Cliodhna McGarry, to David and Emily Byne, for $1,100,000.

52 Cheesespring Road: Peter Braid, to Richard and Rebecca Rosenthal, for $847,500.

69 Carriage Road: Ron and Nancy McKenzie to Jagjiwan Singh and Diana Johnson, for $695,000.

130 Rivergate Drive: John and Clarissa Cannavino to Daniel Green, for $570,000.

28 Grumman Hill Road: John and Maria Davis to Justin and Mackenzie Saverine, for $550,000.

166 Old Kings Highway: Cheryl and James O’Connor, Trustees, to Michael and Melanie Fusco, for $675,000.

6 Brandon Circle: Charles and Camille Gilroy Trust, to John and Nancy Moore, for $1,357,000.

28 Wilton Hunt: George Hoenig to Henry and Stephanie Yang, for $690,000.

143 Linden Tree Road: Theodore and Lindsay Prospect to Christopher and Karyn Jonas, for $1,079,000.