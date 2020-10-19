Wilton Real Estate Report (Aug. 21-27, 2020): 16 Properties Sold, Three for over $1 Million

By
Kathy Bonnist
-

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Aug. 21-27, 2020, there were 16 properties that changed hands, with three of those properties sold for over $1 million (the highest at $1,357,000). The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important:  Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

  • 229 Dudley Road:  Anneliese Lust Trust, to Richard Collender and Sarah Ashkinaze for $597,500.

  • 11 Autumn Ridge Drive:  Fannie Mae to Matthew Darling for $380,000.

  • 8 Longmeadows Rd:  Douglas and Elizabeth Freeman to Kenneth and Meredith Marschke, for $675,000.

  • 24 Overidge Lane:  Liam and Jessica Cooney to Renzo Proano and Katie Mangan, for $745,000.
  • 68 Canterbury Lane:  William and Colegate Esposito to Charles and My Jo Mills, for $812,500.
  • 52 Stonebridge Road:  R. Christian and Heidi Von Hoffmann, to Karen and Stephen George Perreault, for $810,000.

  • 31 Branch Brook Road:   Hemal Kanani and Cliodhna McGarry, to David and Emily Byne, for $1,100,000.

  • 52 Cheesespring Road:  Peter Braid, to Richard and Rebecca Rosenthal, for $847,500.
  • 69 Carriage Road:  Ron and Nancy McKenzie to Jagjiwan Singh and Diana Johnson, for $695,000.

  • 130 Rivergate Drive:  John and Clarissa Cannavino to Daniel Green, for $570,000.

  • 28 Grumman Hill Road:  John and Maria Davis to Justin and Mackenzie Saverine, for $550,000.

  • 166 Old Kings Highway:  Cheryl and James O’Connor, Trustees, to Michael and Melanie Fusco, for $675,000.

  • 6 Brandon Circle:  Charles and Camille Gilroy Trust, to John and Nancy Moore, for $1,357,000.

  • 28 Wilton Hunt:  George Hoenig to Henry and Stephanie Yang, for $690,000.

  • 143 Linden Tree Road:  Theodore and Lindsay Prospect to Christopher and Karyn Jonas, for $1,079,000.

  • 22 Village Court:  Annamarie Levan to Anusha Thota and Sandeep Malluri, for $605,000.

