Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 4-10, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight properties changed hands — a pace very consistent with the past several weeks.

Five homes sold at or above the $1.1 million mark, with one home fetching $2.95 million.

A Village Walk condominium which sold for $220,000 was also among the recent transfers. No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

93 Silver Spring Road (Wilton portion of property on the New York border): PVK, LLC and AJK, LLC to Riding Starr Horse Rescue Corp., for $100,000

62 Village Walk: Barbara Passloff (EST) to Veronica Rodrigues, for $220,000

96 Keelers Ridge Road: Edward J. and Kristin C. Fasano to Stuart and Alicia Billingham, for $1,420,000

52 Old Kingdom Road: Patricia and Michael J. Krupnik II to Khrystyna Rayko and Marcio Villanueva, for $820,000

28 Grumman Avenue: David P. and Glenda L. Reid to Jaclyn Millstein and James Bird, for $1,100,000

135 New Canaan Road: Seaman Petrucci Builders, LLC to Brad and Kelley Frey, for $1,699,000

192 Sturges Ridge Road: Steven and Meredith Lorig to Nina and Jordan Fisher, for $2,950,000

26 Abbott Lane: Richard K. and Vivien H. Orbach Smith to Douglas R. and Stacey E. Schneider, for $1,324,000