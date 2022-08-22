Wilton Real Estate Report (August 12-18, 2022): Seven Residential Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 12-18, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties transferred to new owners.

In a break from the pattern of high prices throughout 2022, only one of the homes exceeded the $1 million mark. The other six homes sold between roughly $600,000 and $950,000.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

76 McFadden Drive: Betty Joan Ragognetti (EST) to Allison E. Migliozzi, for $640,000

3 Coley Road: Raquel and Scott R. Martin to Austin D. and Gena M. Parker, for $950,000

134 Deforest Road: Yinshi, LLC, to Feliks and Iryna Krut, for $745,000

115 Pine Ridge Road: Thomas Bivona, Jr., to Cypress Enterprises, LLC, for $772,500

1 Great Rocks Place: Kyle and Meghan Kantor to Martin Sattell and Hannah Hedge, for $1,050,000

47 Chessor Lane: Paul J. and Lisa Pennie Najarian to 47 Chessor Lane, LLC, for $594,844.80

25 Seir Hill Road: Simona C. Vasile and Dan Diaconu to Justin White and Lauren Peden, for $850,000