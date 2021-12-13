Wilton Real Estate Report (Dec. 3-9, 2021): Seven Homes Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Dec. 3-9, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties transferred to new owners.

Four of the properties sold at price points from $605,000 to $860,000, while two were above the $1 million mark. The lowest price point was $315,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

55 Calvary Hill Road: Michael J. and Christine C. Purdy to Minne E. Miller and Leonid Bogdanov, for $1,050,000

100 Drum Hill Road: William T. and Megan Smith Harris to Tara Von Speyr and Andrew Hefelfinger, for $1,307,500.

38 Honey Hill Trail: Carolyn B. Klahr to Morgan Curtis Williams and Nicole E. Lee, for $605,000

345 Westport Road: Kathleen Danielczuk (TR) to Patricia J. Cruz and Adrian Santamaria, for $675,000

278 New Canaan Road: Linda C. Livingstone to Kevin and Lisa Sakofs, for $860,000

106 Old Kings Highway: Miroslav Golodinski and Kamilla Mastanova to Amy S. Manning, for $700,000

55 Mountain Road: Patricia A. Melvin (now Patricia S. Meserole) to 55 Mountain Road, LLC, for $315,000