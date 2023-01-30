Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 20-26, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three residential properties transferred to new owners.

229 Olmstead Hill Rd., built in the late 1700s, was among the transfers. According to documents about the house on the Wilton Historical Society‘s website, the home was owned by several generations of the Williams family until it was sold to Adolph Hemmelskamp in 1904. The home changed hands again in 1926, purchased by Frank and Ada Thompson, who taught riding at the Wilton Riding Club.

The property was sold by the estate of Jeanne C. Roberts to Mallory Ann Mower and Christina Bruce Poulsen, for $564,000.

Two other homes sold during the one-week period, ranging in price from $850,00 to $1,175,000. No commercial properties changed hands.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

33 Moriarty Drive: Carl E. Yoder (TR) and Elfriede M. Yoder (TR) to Nicholas and Aleksandra Geremia, for $850,000

227 Nod Hill Road: Ingri Van Der Lugt to Herrin Kallukalam and Geny George, for $1,175,000