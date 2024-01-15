Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 5-11, 2024, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six properties transferred to new owners.

The properties included a Glen Ridge condominium, which sold for $531,000, and five single-family homes, which ranged in price from $880,000 to $1,320,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

99 Rivergate Drive: K2 Realty LLC to Balakrishnan Nagappan and Vijaya Kariyavulu, for $880,000

169 Cheesespring Road: Jong Sung and Grace P. Kim to Sri Harsha R. Yenumula and Bhargavi Devagiri, for $1,250,000

226 Westport Road: Roger and Claire Carbonier to Yong Deng and Yuyin Yang, for $955,000

95 Grumman Hill Road: Katie Hammett Hall to 95 Grumman Hill LLC, for $1,320,000

128 Grumman Hill Road: Jane Lade to John and Vanessa Sprague, for $1,231,000

30 Glen Ridge: Arie Scheurkogel to Leigh Sanders and Alan J Mayes, for $531,000